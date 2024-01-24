KBRA Releases Research – Strong Retail Sales and Employment Gains in December Point to Continued Momentum Heading Into 2024

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases research examining December retail sales. This month's report discusses the uptick in retail sales and employment growth at the end of 2023 and why these trends may not last through 2024.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Peter Scherer, Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

