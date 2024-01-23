Lacework and Securiti Partner to Make Enterprises Smarter about Protecting Data in the Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securiti, the pioneer of the Data Command Center, and Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced a strategic partnership that allows customers to be smarter than ever when protecting cloud data. This collaboration unites Lacework, a best-in-class Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), and Securiti’s unparalleled Data Command Center with built-in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), empowering enterprises to safeguard their sensitive data across complex multicloud environments.

Securiti offers best-in-class contextual data intelligence and unified controls across the hybrid multicloud. With Securiti’s Data Command Center, customers not only get the functions defined in DSPM and DSP categories, but also get comprehensive visibility for overall Data Security in SaaS, IaaS, data lakes and warehouses, and on-premise data systems. In addition, other important data controls related to Data Privacy, Data Governance, and AI Governance are supported in the Securiti Data Command Center. Customers have found DSPM by itself to be insufficient and siloed for overall enterprise data security and overall data controls.

Lacework offers security coverage from code security all the way through runtime applications, allowing enterprises to correlate risk and threat data to gain greater security insights and drive better security outcomes. By contextualizing Lacework security findings based on the sensitivity of data determined by the Data Command Center, enterprises gain a much more comprehensive risk prioritization. What used to be simple with monolithic applications and datastores has become very complex with the rise of microservices and sprawling datasets. The powerful combination of Securiti's intelligent data classification and Lacework's sophisticated cloud attack path analysis unlocks the ability to understand the patterns and associated risk between modern apps and datastores.

“A strategic partnership between Lacework and Securiti provides improved visibility for my team, helping us focus on defined risk instead of our perception of risk,” said David Christensen, Chief Information Security Officer of PlanSource. “We’re a custodian of sensitive data and this delivers an important added visibility layer that allows us to prioritize our efforts on risk that could impact our customers and their data the most.”

The combination of the Data Command Center and Lacework platform provides benefits for security analysts such as:

Identify highest-priority risks: Lacework incorporates Securiti’s data sensitivity tags into risk models, enabling analysts to prioritize risks and attack paths involving sensitive data repositories.

Focus on high-impact threats: Lacework also incorporates the data sensitivity insights into threat analysis models, enabling SOC teams to prioritize threats that can reach sensitive data repositories.

Increase incident investigation confidence: Understand the potential blast radius of an incident and identify if sensitive data is at risk.

Improve prioritization and remediation: Prioritize Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) policy violations, vulnerabilities, and alerts based on their impact on sensitive data.

Streamline compliance: Gain insights into data classification, location, and security controls in one place, simplifying compliance with regulations like GDPR.

“By enabling security teams to see the relationships between applications and services, and the sensitive data they directly access, we can provide a much more informed view of risk,” said Jay Parikh, CEO of Lacework. “Adding the freshness and accuracy of Securiti’s best-of-breed DSPM capabilities to the Lacework platform allows for intelligent visibility that helps teams understand the complex linkage between data and applications. We’re excited to deliver this to our customers with Securiti.”

"Securiti's Data Command Center goes beyond narrow Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) functions, encompassing all environments and data privacy, governance, and AI governance in a single, unified platform," said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. "By partnering with Lacework, we are extending the reach of our platform and allowing customers to achieve a truly data-centric security posture. This sets a new standard for data-protection driven security."

