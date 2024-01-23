AFM Capital Partners Announces Investment in Pro Products, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFM Capital Partners (“AFM”), an operationally driven private investment firm focused on control investments in the middle-market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pro Products, Inc. (“Pro Products” or “Company”). The Company is a premier precision CNC machining manufacturer with advanced automation capabilities for customers in the Aerospace & Defense, Green Energy, Off-Highway Vehicles & Equipment, Agricultural, and Industrial sectors. Based in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, the Company’s deep manufacturing knowledge and technically advanced systems allows Pro Products to offer more efficient production times, costs, and quality consistency over the competition. Pro Products has proven to be an industry leader for incorporating advanced automation and has an incredibly progressive workforce that embraces the opportunity to leverage new technologies.

Steven Hurley, President of Pro Products expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership by saying, “AFM Capital is the perfect partner as we enter our next phase of growth. We have made tremendous strides in our capabilities and breadth of product offerings serving the CNC Machining marketplace and believe this team can become the dominant player in our space. Our values of superior customer care, and continuous improvement which impacts equipment, technology, machining techniques, and employee skills development, have gotten us where we are today, and will guide us into the future.”

Mark McTigue, President & Founding Partner of AFM Capital, commented, “Pro Products has a talented and experienced management team, customer-centric culture, and have been on a strong trajectory. We are excited about the significant growth opportunity as Pro Products continues to expand their client relationships built over the past 20 years and capitalize on favorable market dynamics. We see incredible upside potential for the business and intend to leverage our capabilities to further accelerate the Company’s competitive advantage, product offerings, growth and market potential.”

About AFM Capital Partners Inc

AFM Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on control investments in middle market companies. The AFM Capital team is led by experienced executives who bring decades of management leadership, operating best practices, and a successful track record in middle market investing. AFM provides capital, financial experience, and deep operating expertise to high-growth companies with talented management teams to achieve their growth and market potential. Target sectors include Advanced Industrials, Consumer Goods, and Business Services. For more information on AFM Capital, please visit www.afmcap.com.