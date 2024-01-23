Underdog Announces North Carolina Sports Betting Partnership with McConnell Golf

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underdog Sports, the fast-growing sports gaming platform, today announced a partnership with McConnell Golf as part of its application for a sports betting license in North Carolina. Sedgefield Country Club, a private club, located in Greensboro, and host of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship, appointed Underdog to host, manage, operate and support the Underdog branded online gambling services in the state. McConnell Golf, through its ownership, operates Sedgefield Country Club.

“ Underdog is thrilled to launch our betting games in North Carolina in partnership with McConnell Golf,” said Jeremy Levine, founder and co-CEO of Underdog Sports. “ We’ve spent the last four years building our own technology so we can give sports fans in America new and different ways to enjoy the sports they love. We’re excited to be able to offer that to North Carolinians and look forward to evolving the experience with them.”

“ McConnell Golf is thrilled to welcome Underdog Sports as our official sports betting partner,” said McConnell Golf COO, Christian Anastasiadis. “ Underdog is the fastest growing fantasy sports company ever – that is impressive.”

Anastasiadis notes that it was important for McConnell Golf to find the right partner that could provide a completely different approach to sports competitions and tournaments.

“ We too believe in thinking differently and challenging the status quo, and there is a lot of star power behind the Underdog Fantasy app,” said Anastasiadis. “ I truly believe we found the right partner.”

“ This partnership was conceived with fans in mind. We’re looking forward to working with McConnell Golf to bring people together to experience their premier club properties,” added Levine.

To date, Underdog is one of nine operators to submit applications to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is overseeing the rollout of the state’s sports betting market. North Carolina legalized online sports betting after Governor Roy Cooper signed HB 347 into law in June 2023. Underdog’s sports betting platform will be part of a strong, competitive market for sports wagering in the Tarheel State that will benefit sports, sports fans, and all North Carolinians.

Underdog currently operates and offers fantasy sports products in 33 states and virtually all Canadian provinces and territories. More information on Underdog’s offerings and footprint is available at https://underdogfantasy.com/.

About Underdog Sports

Underdog, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, was founded in 2020 to build games for American sports fans to increase their enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, Underdog is able to appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for all fans. For more information, please visit https://underdogfantasy.com/.

About McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf offers its members access to a collection of properties with pure golf, legendary service, and vibrant amenities, each a distinct icon in their locale. Its portfolio of 16 properties spans North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, with courses designed by celebrated architects like Donald Ross, Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Arnold Palmer, and Greg Norman. This collection is the byproduct of visionary John McConnell, CEO of McConnell Golf, the largest owner of premier country clubs in the Southeast region. McConnell Golf provides best-in-class destinations with exceptional golf and revitalizing amenities, from contemporary fitness facilities, resort-style pools, tennis, and pickleball to dining for the epicurious. This includes management of the top-ranked Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, and Raleigh Golf Association (RGA) in Raleigh, North Carolina.