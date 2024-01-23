U.S. Army Selects CACI for $382 Million Signals Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Systems Task Order

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a five-year, single-award task order valued at up to $382 million to provide technology to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate (ESID) Trojan Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) Advancement of Trojan Systems (EATS). This work is part of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

“Trojan systems enable essential operational intelligence by harnessing data from the vast network of sensors across the multi-domain battlefield,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership in developing advanced, open architecture systems for electromagnetic spectrum operations delivers agile, rapid capabilities for the Army’s evolving mission environment.”

CACI will provide advanced software and full life cycle support for the Trojan family of systems across the Army military intelligence enterprise at all echelons. CACI will deliver and enable cutting-edge intelligence collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination (CPED) capabilities through dynamic data fusion and adaptable software solutions to ensure information advantage for multi-domain operations.

