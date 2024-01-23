Property Management Platform Buildium Selects Beekin to Provide AI-Powered Rental Pricing to Help Small Landlords Optimize Revenue

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beekin Inc., a developer of next-generation AI platforms for rental housing investors and lenders, today announced a partnership with Buildium, the premier property management platform for small and medium-sized property owners, which is wholly owned by RealPage, Inc. Beekin provides software tools that help investors, lenders, and property management companies underwrite and optimize portfolios of apartments and single-family homes.

"Data and analytics are vital to outperformance in the real estate investment world, at a time of uncertainty and rising costs," Michael Mauseth, SVP/GM Mixed Use Division at RealPage said. "We are thrilled that Beekin has joined our partner program to provide valuable AI powered tools to our customers."

Beekin aggregates millions of data points from property management software, listing sites, location datasets, and more. Beekin AI tools analyze the data to optimize decision-making with key insights, such as when a tenant may be expected to move out. This data-driven approach takes the guesswork out of pricing rentals and finds the best tenants for each unit. As a trusted real estate analytics pioneer, Beekin will help Buildium deliver progressive solutions to the siloed and fragmented information facing rental housing operators today.

Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin said, “Buildium is a market-leader in the SMB multifamily and single-family rental space, and more than 5,000 high quality and growth oriented rental housing firms trust Buildium to deliver outcomes across the asset lifecycle. Together with the Buildium marketplace, we hope to deliver better tools to these companies who create vital housing supply in the United States at a time when it is needed the most.”

About Buildium

Buildium is the only existing property management solution that also helps real estate portfolio managers easily find new business from property owners and community associations seeking services. Founded in 2004, Buildium services over 17,000 customers in more than 50 countries, totaling approximately 2 million residential units under management. For more information, visit Buildium.com

About Beekin

Beekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in the rental housing sector. Through patented software for rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s platform is boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, visit beekin.co.