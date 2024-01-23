Manchester United Partners With SCAYLE on New Global E-Commerce Experience

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester United has today announced it has chosen SCAYLE as its official e-commerce platform partner, ensuring United has one of the most modern commerce platforms in the industry. The club’s new e-commerce experience will launch later this year and continue to be evolved in alignment with the club’s ambition of delivering a best in class direct-to-consumer experience for its global fan base.

SCAYLE is one of the fastest-growing enterprise e-commerce platforms in the world. It provides the technical backbone for more than 140 online stores and was specifically designed for B2C use cases with a strong focus on the fashion, lifestyle and sports sectors. SCAYLE has a unique retail DNA and provides an innovative technology, with extensive, ready-to-use features and strong flexibility.

Putting fan satisfaction at the heart of its plans, Manchester United have appointed SCAYLE to operate a new direct-to-consumer platform that is based on and powered by the SCAYLE commerce engine, dedicated to providing a compelling and customised experience that can quickly adapt to fast-changing requirements.

Manchester United’s Phil Lynch, CEO of Direct to Consumer Products & Experiences, said:

“Manchester United is always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our fans’ experience. We are delighted to be partnering with SCAYLE to further enhance our e-commerce offering, delivering an exceptional fan experience through personalisation and a premium best in class commerce platform.”

Manchester United’s James Holroyd, Chief Commercial Development Officer, said:

“Partnering with SCAYLE represents a significant milestone in our journey to offer the best possible e-commerce experience. SCAYLE’s deep-rooted expertise in e-commerce coupled with their commitment to delivering an industry leading e-commerce experience for our fans, were key factors in our decision to work with them on this strategically important partnership.”

Tobias Ring, Managing Director, SCAYLE, said:

“Gaining Manchester United’s trust marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of becoming the number one e-commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. We are looking forward to closely partnering with the club and demonstrating our ability to elevate customer experiences on such a global and storied stage. We will give our all to co-creating an e-commerce presence that Manchester United fans are proud of and does justice to the club’s legacy of continuously redefining excellence, both on and off the pitch.”

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 67 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is a flexible B2C SaaS enterprise shop system built on a headless and API-first architecture. An extensive feature set, including PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, is combined with an intuitive UI. Brands and retailers use SCAYLE to stay on track with fast-changing market developments and to drive differentiation in commerce. SCAYLE GmbH is a member of the ABOUT YOU Group and unites modern technology with a unique retail DNA. Leading brands like Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, FC Bayern, Marc O’Polo, and DEPOT choose SCAYLE’s Commerce Engine. Managing directors are Christopher Metz, René Dalock, Sergio Sola, and Tobias Ring.