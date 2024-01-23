Miss Universe announces strategic growth partnership with Mexico-based Legacy Holding

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and its owner, the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, are excited to announce a new partnership with Mexican business conglomerate Legacy Holding. This strategic investment for growth will build the brand’s international profile and allow for new product and marketing opportunities, in the global market.

Longtime pageant fan Raul Rocha Cantú, Legacy Holding's board president and CEO, joins JKN Global’s founder and CEO Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip as co-owner of the merged, privately-held company JKN Legacy. Rocha Cantú is also the franchise owner for Miss Universe Mexico, and his team will lead the planning of the 73rd Miss Universe competition to be held in Mexico later in 2024.

Miss Universe also announces that Olivia Quido-Co will take on the role of Vice President for Global Partnerships, focusing on implementing and expanding mission-driven work and corporate social responsibility around the world. She will also be working with Miss Universe’s many franchise partners and National Directors in the nearly 100 countries who are part of the program, as well as corporate sponsors and partners. Quido-Co remains the CEO and President of Miss Universe Skincare and Spa.

Mario Bucaro has also joined the team as Vice President of International Relations, to be based in Mexico City. The leadership team will also include Carlos Martinez, Vice President of Finance; Jose Castillo, Vice President of Strategic Projects; and Mauricio Rocha, Vice President of Legal.

“Raul’s entrepreneurial background and impressive business success will allow us to push forward with the pageant-product-platform triangle, which I’ve introduced over the past year,” said Jakrajutatip. “We first met at Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans, and he has since been integral to several of our launches, including Miss Universe Skincare in 2023. Our collaboration has been a fantastic partnership so far and I look forward to growing our legacy brand even further in the years ahead.”

“I’ve always thought there was a broader opportunity to bring Miss Universe’s massive audience more of what they’ve been looking for, in terms of products and merchandise,” said Rocha Cantú. “It’s one of the most famous names in beauty with an iconic legacy of over seven decades, and we are excited to utilize it to create more opportunities for women around the world. Everything we create will be grounded in our mission to uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves.”

Even in a competitive television and streaming landscape, Miss Universe’s live finale show has strongly resonated with audiences. The 2023 live broadcast out-performed the previous two years on television, streaming, and social media, achieving its largest global cross-platform audiences ever. The Miss Universe competition was the #1 U.S. entertainment program in its Saturday night primetime slot across all broadcast and cable among adults aged 18-34 and 18-49. The 2023 Miss Universe competition was also the #1 program of all types in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

Guided by this global demand, the Miss Universe Organization launched skincare, swimsuit, and beverage lines in 2023. Future plans for 2024 and 2025 include spas, cosmetics, perfume, and global expansion of the current products.

Miss Universe will remain a private corporation based in the United States. The overall direction of the media property will remain unchanged, including recent rule changes and eligibility requirements. The corporate headquarters will be based in Mexico City; digital, social media, and communications will come out of New York City; and the Thailand branch will be responsible for in-house content and production. Sheynnis Palacios, the 2023 Miss Universe titleholder, will continue to be based in New York City where she fulfills her duties as a global ambassador and mental health advocate.

For all media and appearance inquiries for Sheynnis Palacios or the Miss Universe management team, please reach out to Annmarie Pisano at Grey Horse Communications, annmarie@greyhorse.com.

About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) exists to advocate for a future forged by women and good for all. It is a global community that supports women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. Their programs provide an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts for 10,000 women who participate annually. The delegates and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities; they develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same.

About Legacy Holding

Legacy Holding Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned international corporation made up of subsidiaries and affiliated companies in many different industries, with the purpose of expanding into new projects and territories. The role of Legacy Holding Group is to provide precise, specialized advisory in these companies administration, operations, research and development, and logistics. Legacy synergizes its vast network of relations with its operative experience to continually develop new opportunities and adventure into exciting new markets.

About JKN Global Group Public Company Limited

MUO is owned by JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, a major media, content, and commerce holding company (Stock Exchange of Thailand: JKN). JKN Global and its subsidiaries provide services and distribute copyrighted content sourced from around the globe, including TV shows, documentaries, and feature films. JKN’s content has driven phenomenal ratings on various television stations, including their digital TV channel JKN18. The company also has several goods and product lines. JKN stands for Jakkaphong Network, derived from the name of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip. As JKN Global Group increases their footprint as a major provider of news and entertainment content in Southeast Asia, they are proud to own the Miss Universe Organization and to help empower the next generation of women leaders.

About Miss Universe Skincare

Inspired by the Miss Universe credo to be a “force of good” in the world, Miss Universe Skincare’s mission is to create an expert-lead, curated skincare line that helps address highly personal skin concerns that can erode confidence and diminish a woman’s light. The program offers a customized experience, formulated to enhance beauty, and build confidence. Each product is specially formulated with our proprietary MU7C+ Complex, featuring age-defying ingredients from the 7 continents plus our unique drone delivery system for maximum effectiveness and an award-worthy luminous glow.