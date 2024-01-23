Humanetics Announces a Deeper Collaboration with Ansys to Enhance Human Safety

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Humanetics and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority ownership interest in Humanetics from Bridgepoint, the global private equity firm that first invested in Humanetics in 2018. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Humanetics is a leading provider of physical and digital human safety systems and sensor technologies. Building on an existing partnership, the two companies will together strengthen the human safety engineering ecosystem and help propel the industry forward by marrying physical and virtual safety solutions with digital twins.

Humanetics is the world's leading provider of anthropomorphic test devices (ATDs), more commonly known as crash test dummies. The company also provides digital models of their ATDs, which are commonly used by simulation software companies, including Ansys, to create realistic simulations of crash events. Humanetics’ digital models of ATDs are highly complementary to, and frequently used with Ansys’ LS-DYNA crash test solution.

Humanetics also offers an innovative ergonomics software solution, RAMSIS, which allows users to create virtual vehicle interiors, custom Human Body Models (HBMs), and 3D occupants to evaluate ergonomics and comfort during prototype development. Combining Humanetics’ HBMs and RAMSIS with Ansys’ physics-based simulation portfolio through the expanded partnership will further empower human-centric product design, improve testing, and better inform decision making.

“Humanetics’ mission is to protect humans in mission critical environments, by providing engineers with data that is used to drive innovation and improve control. Combining our safety and sensor expertise with Ansys' simulation capabilities is an opportunity to add value to our customers and save more lives,” said Christopher O’Connor, Humanetics CEO and President. “This partnership with Ansys will jointly enable us to further unleash new levels of innovation in the human safety ecosystem. We remain committed to working with all our existing and future partners to drive innovation in the industry.”

“Ansys and Humanetics’ existing offerings are highly complementary and enable an end-to-end solution for active and passive auto safety test and design,” Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. “Deepening our partnership with Humanetics will not only enable further integration of physical test data with digital simulation data for our customers, but also has the potential to enable interconnected digital and physical offerings that will transform the human safety ecosystem.”

About Humanetics

Mission: Protecting Humans in Motion

Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive & active safety SW & testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. The group has over 1000 employees located in facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

About Ansys

Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the acquisition, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the acquisition, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; (v) the ability of the companies to finalize the details of the planned partnership; (vi) each company’s ability to integrate the other company’s technology with its own successfully; (vii) the companies’ abilities to market solutions as a result of the partnership; (viii) risks related to having little or no rights to participate in Humanetics’ affairs; (ix) the ability of Ansys to implement its plans, forecasts, and other expectations in connection with Humanetics’ business and planned partnership after the completion of the acquisition and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; and (x) adverse changes in the economic and political conditions in the regions in which Ansys and Humanetics operate. In addition, please refer to the documents that Ansys files with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ansys assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.