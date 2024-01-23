Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo Canada) and IECS Group Inc. Forge Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Promote Cable Concrete® Technology Across Western Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo Canada) and IECS Group Inc. proudly announce a strategic collaboration agreement promoting the use of Cable Concrete® technology throughout the Western provinces of Canada, spanning from Manitoba to British Columbia. This collaboration leverages the combined resources, expertise, and capabilities of both companies to create synergies that position them as leaders in cutting-edge engineering technologies for soil erosion control.

“ At Reinforced Earth Canada, we are excited to join forces with IECS Group. This strategic collaboration is more than just a business agreement; it’s a combination of expertise and technology that focuses on reshaping the landscape of soil stabilization and erosion control in Western Canada.” – Daniel Calatrava, P. Eng, President & CEO, Reinforced Earth Company Ltd.

This strategic collaboration will continue and expand the market presence for Cable Concrete, enabling both companies to reach new customers and markets, while providing existing clients with a broader range of high-quality products and services.

“ Our strategic collaboration between IECS Group and Reinforced Earth Canada is aimed at providing the erosion control industry the highest level of hard armoured engineered solutions in our turnkey operation. Our goal is to leverage each of our respected firms specialized capabilities while continuing to ensure the highest level or design, supply, and installation support.” – Matt McArthur, Regional Manager, IECS Group.

Cable Concrete, an Articulating Concrete Block (ACB) system interconnected by cables, offers flexibility and adaptability to various terrains. With six different thickness options, this technology ensures project stability in a cost-effective manner. Notably, Cable Concrete has undergone rigorous testing by engineering departments at four universities: The University of Windsor, Ontario; The University of Western Ontario, Ontario; The University of Colorado; and The University of Minnesota.

Cable Concrete is primarily used for soil erosion control in riverbanks, lagoons, culvert inlets, and outlets, spillways, and similar applications while representing a cutting-edge solution for sustainable engineering practices.

About Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. Canada:

Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a distinguished civil engineering company with over 50 years of unparalleled expertise. Renowned for its Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall system, including the iconic Reinforced Earth® trademark, the company has actively contributed to over 1500 projects across Canada.

About IECS Group:

IECS Group Inc., based in Rodney, Ontario, has been a pioneer in manufacturing and selling soil stabilizing erosion control products since 1984. Specializing in innovative precast infrastructure solutions, IECS continuously strives for excellence, offering efficient and cost-effective solutions tailored to meet diverse client project needs.