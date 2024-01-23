Meritrust Credit Union Elevates The Digital Banking Experience For Its Members With Full Conversion To Constellation’s Digital Banking

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced today that Wichita-based Meritrust Credit Union ($1.8 billion in assets) has completed a successful conversion to the Constellation Digital Banking platform to power its new, more modern digital banking experience for its members.

Recognizing the limitations of its legacy digital banking platform, the team at Meritrust wanted to create a more digitally robust, frictionless experience for its members – one that was more reflective of the credit union’s brand and its commitment to innovation and service. Ultimately, the credit union selected the Constellation Digital Banking platform based on its more modern aesthetics and interface, feature-rich capabilities and flexible architecture that positions the credit union to gain more control over future enhancements and the introduction of new product and service offerings.

The full conversion was completed over a single weekend in October 2023. Since the implementation, Meritrust reports that the new digital banking experience has been well received by staff and members alike.

“Our intent with the conversion was really two-fold,” said Wade Bruendl, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Meritrust Credit Union. “First, we wanted to ensure that our members have the best digital banking experience available and second, we wanted to have a platform in place that really set us up for the future, both in terms of scalability and the flexibility to provide much more than routine banking functions. The team at Constellation worked closely with us to help us think not just about today, but to think about future innovation and how the digital banking platform can play a key role in supporting our larger strategic goals moving forward.”

By leveraging the open architecture of the Constellation Digital Banking platform, the credit union can both maintain collaborations with existing vendors and more easily explore additional technology partnerships. In terms of integration, the Meritrust team reports that the Constellation Digital Banking platform integrated seamlessly with its existing DNA® from Fiserv core platform.

“Our mission is to help credit unions like Meritrust deliver a world-class experience to their members through the digital channel,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “Constellation Digital Banking was thoughtfully designed to provide our financial institution clients with maximum flexibility over the user experience, along with a greater level of control over their own technology roadmaps, and we are encouraged by the positive reception that Meritrust has seen from its members to date.”

About Meritrust Credit Union

Meritrust Credit Union has been helping members do more with their money since 1935. Meritrust is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with branches also located in Andover, Derby, Lawrence and Manhattan. With a mission of improving the lives of members and their communities, Meritrust offers consumers and businesses the products, services, tools and education needed to achieve their financial well-being goals confidently. For more information, visit meritrustcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.