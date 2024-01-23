75+ Provider Florida Digestive Health Specialists to Utilize Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks Intelligent AI Tools to Reduce Administrative Burdens

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Florida Digestive Health Specialists, with over 75 providers, has selected eClinicalWorks AI solutions and Sunoh.ai, the virtual scribe, to assist its providers in charting patient information and streamlining workflows. Sunoh.ai will be available to Florida Digestive Health Specialists providers through eClinicalWorks integration with the virtual scribe. These transformative advancements implementing AI in healthcare can help improve provider satisfaction, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists provides comprehensive gastroenterology health services to the local communities at 26 care centers across Florida. Their staff includes nationally acclaimed and well-recognized gastroenterologists who use state-of-the-art technology and techniques to treat patients with complex gastrointestinal disorders. The organization is keen on facilitating advanced AI solutions to its providers to save time on administrative tasks and reduce physician burnout, thereby improving productivity and patient outcomes.

“Many of our dedicated professionals are transitioning into their well-deserved retirement phase and prefer to limit the amount of time spent behind a computer charting," says Prithvish Mallikarjun, PM/EMR implementation specialist at Florida Digestive Health Specialists. “Navigating the comprehensive EHR system to record patient details presents a significant burden for our providers. We are interested in leveraging eClinicalWorks AI-enabled features that aim to provide relief to our physicians and cut down on workload. By integrating the AI functionalities into the EHR system along with Sunoh.ai, we intend to foster uniformity in clinical workflows and improve productivity.”

eClinicalWorks recently made a series of transformative AI functionalities available to practices on the latest version, the first AI-driven EHR, V12. These comprehensive tools include generative AI models enabling a conversational EHR and image AI assistants to facilitate document recognition routing for incoming faxes. Sunoh.ai, an AI medical scribe, will accelerate clinical documentation. Additionally, the healow no-show prediction AI model helps practices identify appointments with a high probability of no-show. Playlists with robotic process automation (RPA) help streamline various tasks, reducing the need for multi-screen navigation. Embracing AI-powered technology gives practices a competitive advantage to simplify clinical workflow and increase efficiency.

About Florida Digestive Health Specialists

Florida Digestive Health Specialists, LLP, with providers and locations across Florida, is one of the largest single-specialty, physician-owned GI practices in the state. FDHS was established in 2011 to provide comprehensive, high-quality gastroenterology services and foster advanced research for digestive health problems. With a growing team of nationally acclaimed care centers, providers, and staff, they continue to expand their reach to communities that need gastroenterology care. To know more about FDHS, visit https://fdhs.com/

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.