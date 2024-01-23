Iron Bow Technologies Secures $2B VA Connected Care Integrated Network Contract (CCIN)

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider to government, healthcare, education and commercial markets, today announced it has secured a $2 billion, single award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Connected Care Integrated Network (CCIN) contract has a base period of five years and two one-year performance-based option periods for a total of seven years.

Under the contract, Iron Bow will continue supporting the VA Office of Connected Care (VA OCC) with services across four functional areas: connected care technology software and mobile medical application design, development, enhancement and remediation; infrastructure and architecture support; help desk support as well as product ordering and inventory and asset management.

In collaboration with the Office of Connected Care since 2010, Iron Bow has been instrumental in advancing telehealth and connected care solutions. These initiatives have enabled over 4.3 million unique Veterans to access healthcare remotely in over 40 million encounters, saving a remarkable 4.2 billion miles of travel. These achievements are in lockstep with the VA's Priority to Action (P2A) initiative, dramatically improving the delivery of timely, high-quality healthcare to Veterans, and ensuring their needs are efficiently and effectively met.

“It has been a profound privilege for Iron Bow to support the VA and our Veterans for the past 14 years,” said Rene LaVigne, CEO of Iron Bow. “Our mutual objective is to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for those who served our nation. We've dedicated ourselves to advancing telehealth and connected care, bringing quality healthcare within reach of every Veteran, regardless of their location. As we continue our partnership with the VA, we are driven by a shared mission: to continuously elevate the standard of care for our Veterans, honoring their service with the excellence they deserve in healthcare.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.