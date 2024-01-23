Allison Transmission Forms Strategic Partnership with SANY to Provide Transmissions for Mining Vehicles

Allison Transmission will be the fully automatic transmission provider for generation two of SANY’s wide body mining dump (WBMD) vehicles including the new SKT105. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement with SANY, a global heavy equipment manufacturer for the mining and construction markets. Allison will supply its family of Off Road Series™ (ORS) and Wide Body Dump Series™ (WBD) transmissions for integration into their lineup of mining vehicles including the next-generation SANY SKT105 wide body mining dump (WBMD) truck, rigid dump trucks and articulated dump trucks (ADT).

As part of this agreement, Allison will be the fully automatic transmission provider for generation two of SANY’s WBMD vehicles. Allison is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for the mining industry.

“We selected Allison’s ORS and WBD transmissions due to their unique ability to deliver powerful performance, faster acceleration and increased ease of operation over competitive models,” said Lu Shiwei, Heavy Commercial Director, SANY. “We look forward to the enhanced productivity and maneuverability that Allison’s propulsion solutions will provide to our customers operating in severe duty-cycles and harsh mining conditions.”

“We’re proud to partner with SANY to integrate Allison transmissions into several of their vehicles, which are critical for successful mining operations,” said John Coll, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Allison Transmission. “Our agreement with SANY strategically aligns with Allison’s efforts to capture additional market share in the mining dump truck market in Africa, Asia and South America.”

For more information on the benefits of Allison transmissions and how they optimize the performance of mining vehicles, please visit allisontransmission.com.

