Elevate ENT partners with Bob Glazer as Advisor to Prioritize Physician Recruiting Efforts

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate ENT Partners (“Elevate”), a leading management service organization of ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) practices nationwide, is pleased to announce the strategic partnership with Bob Glazer, founder of Glazer Business Advisors, to support physician recruiting initiatives. Throughout his 45-year career, Glazer held pivotal leadership roles shaping the ENT healthcare industry and brings a wealth of expertise to provide unparalleled business consultative services.

“I joined Elevate ENT because their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with my own. They are becoming a leading innovator in the otolaryngology space and this creates the perfect synergy for making a lasting positive impact,” said Bob Glazer, founder of Glazer Business Advisors. “In a nutshell, Elevate ENT is where passion meets purpose, and where every physician, regardless of experience, can find a home for growth and success. Elevate ENT is more than a workplace; with a competitive compensation and physician led model, it is a growth hub for otolaryngologists across the nation. Mentorship, cutting-edge resources, and a collaborative spirit make it the perfect launchpad for a thriving medical career.”

“We are honored to have selected Bob Glazer as Elevate’s corporate advisor. His unwavering commitment to driving high quality business practices in the otolaryngology industry, as well as his established reputation, sets him apart,” said James Polfreman, CEO of Elevate. “This partnership marks our continuous commitment to being a leading ENT management service organization in the nation.”

About Glazer Business Advisors, LLC

Glazer Business Advisors empowers private practice with tailored strategic advice that lead to growth, efficiency, and improved patient care. Glazer is dedicated to overcoming unique challenges of the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Visit www.glazerbusinessadvisorsllc.com for more information.

About Elevate ENT Partners:

With over 85 otolaryngology centers and 140 physicians, Elevate ENT Partners is on a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing private otolaryngology practices with stability, capital investment, and the resources they need to grow their practices and elevate their futures. As a physician-led organization, we put patient outcomes first, eliminate barriers to quality patient care, and help ENT practitioners advance their careers. Visit ElevateENT.com for more information.