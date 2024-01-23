Snap Inc. Commits to Santa Monica With Long-Term Lease Extension at BXP’s Santa Monica Business Park

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced that it has signed a ten-year, approximately 467,000 square foot, multi-building lease extension with Snap Inc. at Santa Monica Business Park.

“We are thrilled that Snap will continue to innovate and grow their business at Santa Monica Business Park,” stated Alex Cameron, Vice President, Leasing, Los Angeles Regional Director, BXP. “Their commitment to Santa Monica, engagement with the surrounding community, and dedication to their employees’ experience are clear with this selection.”

Santa Monica Business Park is an iconic 1.2 million square foot creative campus in the heart of the vibrant Sunset and Ocean Park neighborhoods. With high profile technology and entertainment companies and an outdoor environment that extends creativity beyond the workplace confines, Santa Monica Business Park is one of the most sought-after properties in the area.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of December 31, 2023, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including ten properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.