FlexTrade Launches New Issue Management System in Consultation with Neuberger Berman

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems announces a new offering for traders of public equity to plan, manage, and execute equity offerings via their new issue management system, FlexNIMS.

By leveraging this all-in-one solution, global buy-side firms can reduce the time and risk involved with the new issue management process for IPOs, Follow-Ons, and Block Trades by managing the process from the deal evaluation phase, internal interest aggregation and approvals, to compliance checking, and customized individual allocations on deal day. Finally, FlexNIMS can integrate directly with order management systems to book trades all within one user environment.

FlexNIMS provides seamless integration with order management systems, allowing for efficient booking of trades within a single user interface. This comprehensive approach enhances process efficiency and reduces operational risks, directly contributing to our mission of maximizing shareholder value.

Benefits of FlexNIMS include:

Comprehensive end-to-end ECM workflow for primary market equity deals.

Calendar-based system encompassing order entry, aggregation, allocation and booking

Digital order entry and allocation, reducing errors and increasing PM / trader efficiency

Automatic publication of deal notifications throughout lifecycle of offering

Sub-allocations according to the user’s internal allocation policy

Incorporation of internal legal, compliance and oversight policies

OMS integration to facilitate order booking and finalization

Vijay Kedia, President and CEO at FlexTrade stated: “We are pleased to launch FlexNIMS, the only product of its kind that is seamlessly integrated with a multi-asset EMS, multiple OMS solutions and provides end-to-end automation of Primary Market workflow while reducing risk and connecting all parties in the pre-IPO process. FlexNIMS enables buy-side firms to capture PM interest in equity offerings, aggregate interest across the firm, automate compliance checks, allocation and finally book the trades in their OMSs. The power in this tool derives from the close working relationship and deep insight from our client, Neuberger Berman, and demonstrates our commitment to innovation.”

Rob Arancio, Head of Trading at Neuberger Berman said: “The team at FlexTrade worked to understand the particular needs of our firm. We believe that the technology will benefit our clients as we work more efficiently in pursuit of best pricing and execution. The FlexTrade team has built an end-to-end solution for Equity Capital Markets participation that allows for full straight-through-processing from notification of a deal, right to allocation of shares in the order management system. The system is live on our platform and has successfully completed a number of transactions. “

To learn more about FlexNIMS visit www.flextrade.com or contact sales@flextrade.com.

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high-performance trading technology, including multi-asset execution and order management systems that span across equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. We’re recognized globally for our innovation, with our flagship product, FlexTRADER® – a pioneering, broker-neutral execution management trading system – leading our suite of transformative solutions.

With a global presence in 45 countries, we work closely with both buy- and sell-side clients. Our team of over 500 dedicated software developers and industry specialists curate powerful, customized trading workflows across multiple asset classes. Our commitment to customer-centric innovation leads to breakthrough solutions that boost trading performance.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm’s diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.