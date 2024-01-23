Grow Financial Federal Credit Union Streamlines, Enhances Self-Service Banking Through NCR Atleos Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Grow Financial Federal Credit Union has chosen Atleos ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) to transform its self-service banking channel for members and support ongoing growth.

Tampa, Fla.-based Grow Financial recognized the need to update its aging ATM infrastructure and wanted to simultaneously grow its ITM footprint to connect with members in new and engaging ways. The credit union decided to expand its relationship with Atleos, selecting both Atleos ATMaaS and Atleos ITMs. This move consolidates a previously complex operating environment into a single, trusted vendor partnership, simplifying management and maintenance of the credit union’s ATM and ITM channels.

"We exist to serve people, not profit. This commitment drives us to make sure our self-service banking options are reliable, member-centric, and easy to use," emphasized Doug Tilden, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Grow Financial Federal Credit Union. "Through our partnership with Atleos, we're not only improving the member experience at self-service touchpoints but also enhancing efficiencies and reducing complexity. It's a powerful win-win.”

“Atleos is uniquely positioned to run an institution’s self-service banking more efficiently and effectively than anyone else in the market,” explained Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “Relying on us to take over the distribution, installation, maintenance and cash management of Grow Financial’s fleet will make self-service banking more accessible to members and free significant bandwidth for the credit union. Employees can in turn focus more on their core business objectives such as strong member service and growth.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

