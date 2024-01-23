RedWind Renewables Sells Two Renewable Energy Projects to Greenvolt Power

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move, RedWind Renewables, a prominent utility-scale developer has officially sold two projects and entered into a development services agreement with Greenvolt Power, a global player in renewable energy development. Together they will develop several projects throughout the United States.

This collaboration leverages the strength of both companies, ensuring enhanced cooperation, reaching communities nationwide, and fostering sustainability. Additional benefits include:

RedWind Renewables, a utility-scale developer specializing in wind, solar, and battery storage systems, helps landowners and investors cultivate clean power to drive profitability, enrich local communities, and safeguard our planet. Its mission is to lead the transition towards a sustainable and resilient energy future.

Greenvolt Power, a global producer of renewable electricity, focuses on wind and solar utility-scale and operates in more than 15 countries. Its mission is to create lasting value from sun and wind for the benefit of society.

Remarkable synergy emerges from RedWind’s robust local presence in the communities it develops, complemented by Greenvolt’s strong capital position and desire for increased community involvement.

Donald Carrillo, Greenvolt Power’s North American Country Manager, expresses his enthusiasm for this partnership, “We are delighted to announce our cooperation with RedWind Renewables and eager to bring clean energy solutions online together. Developing with local knowledge is crucial to the success of our business and with RedWind’s team of experts, there’s no doubt that we will deliver the most sustainable and socially responsible projects.”

Daniel Rustowicz, Chief Executive Officer of RedWind Renewables, shares his excitement, “We are thrilled to work alongside a world-class developer who operates with similar values of integrity, transparency, and candor. This strategic partnership will improve our ability to fully develop projects, from early origination, through construction to the operational phase, and provide greater value to landowners, investors, and communities.”

About RedWind Renewables

RedWind Renewables, LLC is a pioneering utility-scale developer specializing in wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems to shape a sustainable and resilient energy landscape across the USA. Visit https://www.redwindrenew.com.

About Greenvolt Power

Greenvolt Power is a subsidiary of the Greenvolt Group, a leading player in the renewable energy market through multiple technologies including wind, solar photovoltaic and storage, operating worldwide. Visit https://power.greenvolt.com/na-en.