Reperio Health Partners with Springbuk in Innovative New Health Intelligence Marketplace for Employers and Benefits Advisors

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite biometric screenings with instant results, announced a strategic partnership with Springbuk, the leading health intelligence platform for employers and benefits advisors. By integrating Reperio’s full service biometric screening experience with insights from the Springbuk Activate partner marketplace, the solution will enhance healthcare outcomes through data-driven insights and personalized care.

The Springbuk Activate marketplace matches employers with possible partners based on their population's health needs or risks, showing them potential opportunities in savings and program engagement – all in one place.

"Reperio's innovative at-home and onsite health screening services bring convenience and timeliness to our employees,” said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. “The instant results and metrics-driven insights empower our employer and broker clients and their members to take control of their wellness, marking a significant shift towards preventive care."

Reperio worked with Springbuk to develop a customized “card” within the Springbuk application that identifies the number of members in the employer’s population who may qualify for Reperio’s annual biometric screening program and a 12-month savings opportunity estimate based on assumptions of program success.

“We are excited to partner with Springbuk to offer their members an integrative, secure and easy-to-use biometric health screening kit,” said Travis Rush, CEO and co-founder of Reperio Health. “It’s our expressed intent to help them — and thousands of others — prioritize their preventive health with actionable insights. We’re proud to be in a collaborative effort to do just that.”

For more information about Springbuk Activate, visit www.springbuk.com/activate. For more information about Reperio Health, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com.

About Reperio Health

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com.