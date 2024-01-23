Kontron Powers Truminds’ Software for Energy-Efficient Private 5G Wireless Networks by Leveraging Napatech SmartNICs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), today announced a collaboration with Truminds Software Systems and Napatech to optimize energy-efficient private wireless networks using Kontron edge servers and Truminds’ TruCore (5G Core Network Technology Solution) optimized for Napatech’s SmartNIC for User Plane Function (UPF) offload. Truminds will be showcasing this joint solution in their booth #5H24 at MWC in Barcelona from February 26th through February 29th, 2024.

Enterprises in manufacturing/industrial, broadcasting, retail, mining, and healthcare are adopting private 5G wireless networks for reliability and guaranteed coverage. Truminds, a renowned name in specialized engineering solutions, enhances both cost-performance and energy efficiency using Kontron servers designed for edge deployments. Kontron’s ME1310 multi-access edge server, powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors, addresses the challenges of private networks with its rugged, power-efficient design.

The deployment includes Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) from Napatech which offload and accelerate the compute-intensive User Plane Function (UPF) using Truminds’ TruCore. Napatech’s SmartNIC solution delivers industry-leading UPF performance, significantly increasing the number of users or devices per server compared to traditional pure software implementations, while minimizing overall costs and improving packet core energy efficiency.

Truminds’ TruCore is an industry-proven Release 17 compliant 5G packet core technology solution that offers cloud-native 5G packet core functions including UPF, SMF, AMF, AUSF, UDM and UDSF among others. The joint solution implements a port-to-port “hair-pinned” architecture, ensuring maximum system performance and optimized server CPU utilization.

" The combination of Truminds’ proven 5G core network technology solution, Kontron’s mature server technology and Napatech’s innovative SmartNIC cards creates powerful, cost and energy efficient Private 5G Core Network solutions," said Rakesh Vij, CEO of Truminds Software Systems. “ Our core network technology solution has been chosen by several leading OEM vendors across the globe. This collaboration further cements our leadership in providing world-class 5G solutions.”

“ Through our partner ecosystem, Napatech ensures that our SmartNIC-based UPF offload solution is available to service providers and enterprises via products provided by industry-leading software vendors and server OEMs,” said Charlie Ashton, Senior Director of Business Development, Napatech. “ We are delighted to be collaborating with both Kontron and Truminds to deliver industry-leading subscriber capacity and energy efficiency for private wireless networks.”

“ Our ME1310 multi-access edge server is the ideal platform for hosting reliable, energy efficient private wireless networks,” said Charles Fambrough, Director of Global Sales for Connectivity/Telco/Media Platforms, Kontron. “ Our collaboration with Napatech allows us to extend the functionality of this server and offer a version that optimizes the performance of business-critical application solutions like Truminds’ TruCore.”

In summary, the joint solution from Truminds, Kontron, and Napatech, available now, delivers an end-to-end packet core that optimizes private cellular network infrastructure for critical sectors like healthcare, government offices, utilities, and airports.

About Kontron

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

About Truminds

Truminds Software Systems is a Global Engineering Solutions company that provides Product Engineering Services & Licensable Technology Solutions across various industries and domains enabling the Digital and Connected world utilizing the latest cutting-edge technologies. Truminds has offices in USA: San Diego, Greater Boston and in India: Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit us at www.truminds.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Napatech

Napatech is the leading supplier of SmartNIC solutions used in cloud, enterprise, and telecom datacenters. Through commercial-grade software suites integrated with high-performance hardware, Napatech accelerates network infrastructure, security and storage workloads to deliver best-in-class system-level performance while maximizing the availability of server compute resources for applications and services. For more information, visit www.napatech.com.

