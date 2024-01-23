CACI Secures $526 Million Task Order with U.S. Army for Network Modernization and Sustainment

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was selected for a five-year, single-award, task order worth up to $526 million to provide network modernization and sustainment technology to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command Control Communications-Tactical (PEO-C3T). The Global Enterprise Network Modernization (GENMOD) task order is part of the Alliant 2 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

“Today, more than ever, it is imperative to deliver the base of the future by moving the Army to a more unified network through an advanced digital infrastructure for soldiers,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI has a strong track record modernizing networks with software-defined technology, increasing resiliency through design and automation, and agility and speed in the field with our global presence”.

Under GENMOD, CACI will deliver a one-stop-shop for vertical integration to create a robust, reliable, and high-speed network modernizing the Army’s enterprise IT infrastructure and facilities across the Pacific and Southwest Asia. CACI will also integrate technologies to transform classified and unclassified networks, audio and voice, data fabric, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) storage, commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) for secure and flexible remote access, and command center capabilities.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.