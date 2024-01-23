MAPEI drives into the fast lane with Andretti Global in 2024

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPEI, a global leader in products for the construction industry, proudly announces our primary partnership with Andretti Global for the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda piloted by Marco Andretti at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Further, this collaboration extends beyond the iconic race, as MAPEI will also be featured on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, driven by Kyle Kirkwood, throughout the entire 2024 and 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES seasons.

MAPEI’s Track Tested Excellence

Known for exceptional products and system solutions in the construction industry, MAPEI brings its legacy of innovation to the world of motorsports. The partnership with Andretti Global represents a fusion of precision engineering and racing prowess, highlighting MAPEI’s commitment to performance excellence.

“MAPEI is a global frontrunner in the manufacturing of products specifically tailored for the building industry,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Renowned for our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, MAPEI’s products have been instrumental in shaping landmarks and infrastructure worldwide. And not only are we a global leader, but we are also family-owned and operated. That is why this partnership with Andretti Global has such resonance for us. At heart, we are two families dedicated to pursuing excellence.”

“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Global. “It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the 500.”

Driving Success: Andretti Global and MAPEI Colors

Marco Andretti, a seasoned driver and member of the iconic Andretti racing dynasty and grandson of Mario Andretti, will command the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda at the Indianapolis 500. Simultaneously, Kyle Kirkwood, a rising star in the racing world, will showcase MAPEI’s colors on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda throughout the 2024 season.

MAPEI will make its highly anticipated motorsports debut at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg from March 8 to 10, with Kyle Kirkwood behind the wheel of the No. 27 AutoNation Honda. Then, No. 98 and Marco Andretti will don the distinctive MAPEI colors during the Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 10 to 11 as the team gears up for the ultimate challenge, the running of the 108th Indianapolis 500.

“This venture into motorsports for the 2024 – 2025 season with Andretti Global is a continuation of MAPEI’s dedication to forging dynamic partnerships that resonate with our drive for innovation, precision, and excellence,” Di Geso explained. “We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to a year of unparalleled performance.”

For more information on MAPEI’s partnership with Andretti Global or for upcoming race schedules, please visit, www.mapei.us.

MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructure works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 11,900 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 28 facilities collectively have a workforce of about 1,800 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 45001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 quality standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests 5% of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).