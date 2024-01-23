The Empire State Building Rings in the Year of the Dragon with Exclusive Sunrise Experiences at the Observatory, in Partnership with Trip.com Group (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Climb high to the best views of New York City to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The Empire State Building (ESB) will celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 with five Sunrise Experiences for a limited number of guests, in partnership with global travel service provider Trip.com Group. The Lunar New Year events – sold exclusively on Trip.com and Ctrip – will be held at the Empire State Building for five consecutive days from Feb. 9-13.

“ As tourist activity continues to trend upward, we are excited to partner with Trip.com Group to welcome our Chinese visitors back to the Empire State Building Observatory,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “ There is no better way to celebrate tradition and ring in the Year of the Dragon than with this unforgettable, limited Sunrise Experience in the heart of New York City.”

Guests will enjoy complimentary hot beverages and pastries freshly baked onsite from Starbucks Reserve as they experience the sunrise over the city that never sleeps. After sunrise, visitors will tour the Observatory Experience’s immersive exhibits which chronicle the Empire State Building’s history from its innovative construction to its current place in pop culture, and part with a curated Spring Festival gift bag.

" It is a traditional custom to climb high in celebration of the new year. Trip.com Group wishes global travelers a joyous start to another fruitful year as we launch the sunrise experience with the Empire State Building Observatory," said Chase Liu, general manager of international business, tours and tickets overseas, Trip.com Group.

The Empire State Building Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that included a dedicated visitors entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand-new host uniforms, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Tickets to the exclusive event can be purchased on Trip.com or Ctrip when you click “Starbucks Reserve Sunrise Experience.” More information about the Empire State Building Observatory can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travelers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission " to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Observatory