S2 Genomics Raises Series A Round Led by BroadOak Capital Partners and RCT

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S2 Genomics, the leading manufacturer of tissue sample preparation systems for single cell genomics assays, announced today that it has raised $16 million in Series A funding from BroadOak Capital Partners and Research Corporation Technologies (RCT).

The funding will help S2 Genomics accelerate commercial adoption of its benchtop Singulator platform, which utilizes single-use cartridges to enable reproducible, rapid, and automated tissue dissociations into single cell or nuclei suspensions. Customers use suspensions of nuclei and high-viability cells produced by the Singulator to advance neuroscience and oncology research.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from customers using the Singulator platform. Additional funding will help us further grow our customer base and add new applications to the Singulator platform,” said Jonathan Schimmel, President and CEO of S2 Genomics. “In addition to their investment, BroadOak and RCT bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in our field, and we look forward to their support to drive our next stage of growth.”

“We're excited to partner with S2 Genomics and the experienced team Jonathan has assembled to accelerate commercial growth," stated Anup Parikh, Operating Partner of BroadOak Capital Partners. "The Singulator platform tackles major scalability challenges in single cell genomics and makes it easier for new customers to access single cell applications."

Since its first commercial launch in 2020, Singulator has been adopted globally by leading academic research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and service providers. The Singulator platform is comprised of three components: an easy-to-use benchtop instrument, single-use consumables, and a growing list of more than 80 validated protocols for single cell or single nuclei sample preparation from different tissue types. The reproducibility and precision of the Singulator platform removes a major bottleneck for conducting single cell genomics research, enabling more scientists to process more samples for single cell genomic applications.

About S2 Genomics

S2 Genomics is a global life science tools company based in Livermore, California. Our proprietary Singulator platform automates the preparation of single cell and single nuclei suspensions from solid tissues for single cell genomics applications, enabling single cell biology for every scientist. For more information, visit us at s2genomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.