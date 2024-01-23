Orion and Redtail Boost Advisor Efficiency with Premier Email/Calendar Integration and AI Enhancements

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the T3 Technology Conference kicking off today in Las Vegas, Orion Advisor Solutions announced powerful enhancements and integrations showcasing the unstoppable combination of Orion and Redtail Technology. The improvements – spanning email and calendar management and generative artificial intelligence (AI) – aim to streamline operations for advisors and free up time they need to effectively engage with clients.

Orion’s latest enhancements leverage proprietary technology and assistive AI to save advisors time when it comes to client communication, compliance and document management – addressing some of the primary tasks on their agendas.

Easy email and calendar syncing, the #1 requested feature by Redtail advisors

Client communication technology at Orion is taking a quantum leap forward with Redtail Suite Sync – a seamless email, calendar, and contact syncing tool. Email and calendar syncing ranks as the top-requested feature by Redtail advisors. Developed for Microsoft 365 at launch with Google suite soon to follow, advisors and operational employees can now easily share calendars and instantly schedule meetings. Calendar events and appointment reminders are synced through Redtail CRM, including mobile functionality for must-have email and calendar access on-the-go.

Brian McLaughlin, president of Orion Advisor Technology, remarked: “With calendars and emails driving so much of every advisor’s day, we have leveled up Redtail’s robust CRM data with intuitive, trackable scheduling and email, optimizing client communication and saving advisors precious time.”

“The calendar and email features in Suite Sync work great. These are features we have been wanting since we started using Redtail and we’re thrilled with the result,” said Devin Heard of Integrity Financial.

Advanced AI features in Redtail Speak

Building on Orion’s industry-first ChatGPT integration, the firm is introducing more advanced AI features. These additional features will assist advisors with auto-completion and offer real-time suggestions for finishing sentences and phrases during message composition, enhancing efficiency and minimizing typing effort. Using Redtail Speak*, every conversation, message, and document are fully searchable and automatically archived, recorded daily, and sharable with email surveillance providers, offering advisors a safe, compliant way to communicate with clients. Leveraging ChatGPT-3.5 series, the Redtail Speak AI Assistant scans message history of a Speak room for context, providing multiple suggested responses the advisor can select from and edit, as needed, as well as an auto-complete feature. Redtail Speak users can turn the integration on or off at their discretion.

Via the Orion Advantage Stack and Redtail Growth Plan, clients can take advantage of both of these new advisor-driven offerings with the technology suite chosen by 12 out of the Top 15 Barron's 2023 Top RIA Firms. Our remarkable 95% client retention rate reflects our unwavering dedication to the most crucial aspect of our business — our advisors.

Attend the Feb. 7 Webinar: Advisors interested in discovering more about these Redtail enhancements and Orion’s integrated technology solutions are encouraged to register for the webinar on Feb. 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.

