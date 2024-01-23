Clarius Dual-Array Wireless Handheld Scanner for Whole-Body Ultrasound Imaging Now Available in Australia

Three emergency medicine physicians share recent examples of how ultrasound helped them identify and treat a life-threatening condition when every second counted. They also share their experiences with the new Clarius PAL whole-body ultrasound scanner, which connects wirelessly to most Android and Apple smart devices.

Emergency physician Dr. Oron Frenkel scans a patient using the new Clarius PAL HD3 wireless ultrasound scanner, which is the only whole-body ultrasound scanner that delivers high-definition images from the skin down to 40 cm depth. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clarius Mobile Health, a global leader in wireless ultrasound solutions, announces its revolutionary Clarius PAL HD3 wireless handheld whole-body ultrasound scanner is now available in Australia. Uniquely combining phased and linear arrays on a single head, Clarius PAL HD3 offers superior image quality of superficial and deep anatomy at the bedside 1.

"The ability to seamlessly switch between a plethora of imaging presets and two separate piezoelectric probes using AI autodetection, all without touching a single setting, is just one reason I think this is the most impressive portable ultrasound you can buy today,” says Dr. Hani Mikhail, with years of experience in critical care and emergency medicine at hospitals in Toowoomba, Queensland.

Clarius is as compact as an iPhone and works seamlessly with iOS or Android devices, ensuring easy mobility from patient to patient. Clarius PAL HD3 is the only whole-body handheld scanner to deliver high-resolution images from the skin down to 40 cm of depth, without the need to swap devices or transport bulky systems between rooms. It's the 11th wireless handheld ultrasound scanner in the Clarius specialty ultrasound lineup.

"With Clarius PAL, we set out to design a new class of whole-body ultrasound device that produces superior image quality for superficial and deep anatomy, which no other handheld devices including other Clarius scanners can match,” says Kris Dickie, Chief Technology Officer at Clarius. “The popularity of the Clarius PAL in the United States affirms there’s a strong market for a premium ultrasound scanner that supports whole-body exams and broad clinical applications for physicians in urban and rural hospitals and clinics.”

Clarius ultrasound scanners are proven to deliver superior image quality,1 built with the same advanced 8 beamformer processing technology used by higher-end traditional systems. With high frame rates for sharper images for deep imaging and stunning details at higher frequencies, Clarius provides clear and detailed imaging to guide safe procedures and support precise and rapid patient assessments.

Dr. Mikhail confirms the Clarius PAL is also a good fit for rural health due to its high-quality cardiac and whole-body imaging. “Particularly in regional and remote areas, point of care ultrasound provides invaluable assistance in diagnosis, management and monitoring of countless presentations - and the PAL is the jewel in my large collection of portable scanners - combining high quality imaging, convenience, and the most advanced software implementation I’ve come across. It’s hard to overstate the value of the product.”

Watch this video to learn about the efficacy of the Clarius PAL HD3 from three other physicians.

