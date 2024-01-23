Expro Awarded Contract With INPEX for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Pilot Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy services provider, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the “Company” or “Expro”), has secured a new Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) contract with INPEX Corporation for the Kashiwazaki Clean Hydrogen/Ammonia project which is Japan’s first clean hydrogen production demonstration project.

Expro’s work scope, will include the delivery of tubular running services for multiple sections of casing, liner and tubing across a 12-month period. This comprehensive scope covers one production well, one injection well, and one monitoring well. The company’s range of technologies for handling and running tubulars is designed to enable safe and efficient operations, while providing maximum protection to downhole equipment.

Expro’s Chief Operating Officer, Alistair Geddes said “Expro's long-standing relationship with INPEX, supported by our expertise in tubular running services, played a pivotal role in securing this contract.

“Carbon storage sites are a fundamental part of clean hydrogen projects and ensuring the long-term integrity of those wells is imperative. Across our portfolio of Well Construction services, we provide technologies that enhance well integrity during the drilling and completions phases.”

The Kashiwazaki Clean Hydrogen/Ammonia project is a key milestone in Japan’s energy security journey to help produce clean energy from domestically sourced gas. This will be the country's first project to build an integrated hydrogen and ammonia value chain from production to usage.

Alistair Geddes added “We are proud to be a part of this demonstration project that aligns with Expro’s and the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, whilst advancing our Sustainable Energy Solutions. We have supported CCUS globally for over 10 years, gaining invaluable experience in executing operations with excellent results, and continue to believe it is a key industry enabler to support our own and our clients' net-zero goals.”

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit expro.com and connect with Expro on X (formerly Twitter) @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

