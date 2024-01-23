Virginia Adds to the Resources for its ALL In Tutoring Reading Initiative to Include Lexia Core5® Reading and Lexia® PowerUp Literacy®

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has expanded its ALL in Tutoring reading initiative to include evidence-based resources from Lexia, a Cambium Learning Group brand. The resources are available for students in grades three through eight who are participating in the ALL In Tutoring Reading Initiative and who are not proficient on the Virginia Standards of Learning. Their participating schools can now access Lexia Core5 Reading (Core5) for grades 3-5 and Lexia PowerUp Literacy (PowerUp) for grades 6-8 as part of their school’s tutoring program in support of students with unfinished literacy learning because of pandemic learning loss.

Core5 and PowerUp are science of reading-based adaptive blended learning programs that provide students with personalized learning paths. “ Many school divisions have been requesting additional literacy resources to help address the varied levels of literacy support their students need,” said Todd Reid, Assistant Superintendent. “ Adding Lexia will help divisions meet the broad spectrum of student needs regarding the reading digital platform and literacy support.”

Both Core5 and PowerUp are built on 40 years of literacy expertise using a structured, explicit, and systematic approach. Virginia Standards of Learning are embedded in programs’ reporting, and instructors can easily identify Virginia SOL Primary Standards in the online libraries and offline materials.

Core5’s patented embedded Assessment Without Testing technology predicts students’ year-end performance and provides instructors with ongoing norm-referenced and actionable data for prioritizing and planning instruction with supporting offline instructional materials. PowerUp blends online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities to simultaneously address gaps in fundamental literacy skills while building higher-order analytical skills.

PowerUp is also proven to be up to five times as effective as other middle school reading intervention and students can potentially achieve multiple years of growth in a single academic year. Additionally, Ignite Reading’s 1:1 foundational reading skills tutoring will continue to be available to Virginia students with significant decoding gaps, who require intensive Tier 3 support.

Lexia will help participating schools, divisions, and VDOE in effectively implementing Core5 Reading and PowerUp Literacy programs. “ We will assist schools with planning, rostering, professional learning sessions, and ongoing support for division and school leaders, educators, tutors, and parents,” said Lexia President, Nick Gaehde.

Gaehde continued, “ We already work with several school divisions within Virginia, and they will also be eligible for the additional success services – tutorials, resources, tools, and professional learning sessions – that we’ll provide as part of their ALL In Tutoring reading initiative plans. Our record of success spurred the VDOE to partner with us, and we are excited to make a difference for even more students in the state.”

About Lexia

Lexia®, a Cambium Learning Group brand, is a leader in science of reading-based solutions. For 40 years, the company has focused on pre-K-12 literacy and today provides solutions for students and educators. With a complete offering of professional learning, curriculum, and embedded assessment, Lexia helps more learners read, write, and speak with confidence. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia®, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.