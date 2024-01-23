DNAnexus and TMA Precision Health Join Forces to Improve Diagnostics and Treatment Options for Rare Diseases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNAnexus, Inc., the provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, and TMA Precision Health, a global health platform for rare diseases, today announced a collaboration to advance basic and translational research for patients who have a rare disease. As part of the agreement, qualified researchers will be able to use the DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud and analysis tools to access and explore TMA’s high-quality whole genome sequencing data and associated longitudinal medical records. The collaboration will help scientists gain important translational research insights that can improve diagnostic test selection and treatment options for patients with rare disorders.

Recent advances in whole genome sequencing have been instrumental in capturing the large amounts of data required for discovering the unknown etiological variants that cause many rare disorders. TMA’s platform deploys whole genome sequencing and disease reporting of patients across diverse geographies, connecting their consented and de-identified data to power research at scale and expand cohorts for clinical trials. The DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud provides scientists with the required security, compliance, and scalability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on complex multimodal data.

“This collaboration with DNAnexus provides our customers with a trusted research environment to harness the power of our multimodal real-world data,” said Joshua Resnikoff, cofounder and CEO at TMA Precision Health. “Together, we can make a significant impact and drive a new wave of precision diagnostics and treatments for underserved rare genetic diseases.”

Today, DNAnexus has more than 40,000 registered users across 48 countries and actively manages and supports more than 80 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborators. Its comprehensive cloud platform meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“TMA is focused on making clinical care more accessible and equitable for patients who have a rare disease,” said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. “The combination of TMA’s whole genome sequencing datasets and medical data with our Precision Health Data Cloud will empower researchers to generate translational insights that can be used to treat patients today and advance the cures of tomorrow.”

About TMA Precision Health

TMA Precision Health is revolutionizing the use of the whole genome in precision medicine for rare disease patients. The company creates rich datasets of paired de-identified whole genome sequencing and medical records from diverse geographies, giving our pharma and research partners a competitive edge identifying patients for clinical trials and powering research for new therapies. Our mission is a relentless pursuit of groundbreaking research to enhance the lives of those afflicted by rare genetic disorders. For more information, please visit tmaprecisionhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 80 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.