TEGNA Station WFAA Teams with the Dallas Mavericks to Broadcast 10 Additional Games Free Over-The-Air

Mavericks’ fans across Dallas-Fort Worth will have access to 13 free games on WFAA-TV through its free over-the-air broadcasts and through its broadcast distribution with cable, satellite, and streaming services. (Graphic: Bussiness Wire)

TYSONS, Va. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that WFAA, its Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliate, has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to bring 10 additional games to the WFAA broadcast schedule. Combined with the Mavericks games already slated to air as part of the NBA on ABC between now and the end of the season, Mavericks’ fans across Dallas-Fort Worth will now have access to 13 free over-the-air games in the span of 11 weeks.

Mark Followill, in his 19th season as the Mavericks play-by-play announcer, Mavericks legends Derek Harper and Devin Harris, along with Jeff “Skin” Wade and Lesley McCaslin will be on the call for the newly scheduled WFAA games, with pre- and postgame coverage from Dana Larson and Brian Dameris, and special appearances in some broadcasts by WFAA’s Emmy® award-winning sports team of Joe Trahan, Mike Leslie, and Jonah Javad.

The additional 10 games will be available to three million households and more than seven million people in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Games will air live in North Texas on WFAA through its free over-the-air broadcasts and through WFAA’s broadcast distribution with cable, satellite, and streaming services.

While the full Mavericks’ slate will feature four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic and eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, the games on WFAA begin Wednesday, January 24 with a visit from Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The WFAA slate also includes home games at the American Airlines Center against two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on March 13, and against two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on March 17.

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs across North Texas.”

“We are very proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and to make these important late-season games available to every fan, and every household, in North Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president of media operations for TEGNA, and president and general manager of WFAA. “As WFAA celebrates 75 years, we’ve long been the home for live, local sports and local sports fans and we look forward to cheering on the Mavs right alongside their fans and our viewers.”

The 13 games available to WFAA viewers are:

Wed., Jan. 24 vs Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. CT (NBA on ABC)

Fri., Mar. 1 @ Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sun., Mar. 3 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 12 p.m. CT (NBA on ABC)

Thurs., Mar. 7 vs Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sat., Mar. 9 @ Detroit Pistons, 6 p.m. CT

Mon., Mar. 11 @ Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m. CT

Wed., Mar. 13 vs Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. CT

Sun., Mar. 17 vs Denver Nuggets, 2:30 p.m. CT (NBA on ABC)

Fri., Mar. 29 vs Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. CT

Fri., Apr. 5 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Tue., Apr. 9 @ Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. CT

Wed., Apr. 10 @ Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT

Fri., Apr. 12 vs Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. CT

The NBA and Diamond Sports Group earlier reached agreement to allow teams to join with local broadcasters for a limited number of over-the-air games during the remainder of the regular season. The 10 games added to the WFAA schedule will not be available on Bally Sports Southwest or the Bally Sports app. All other remaining Mavericks games this season will be aired and streamed by Bally Sports, and/or by the NBA’s national media partners, as previously scheduled.

Information on when and where to catch all remaining 2023-24 season Mavericks games can be found at mavs.com and wfaa.com/mavs. Fans can visit wfaa.com/mavs for information on how to purchase or set up an over-the-air antenna.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.