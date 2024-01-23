TPG to Invest in G&A Partners

SAN FRANCISCO & HOUSTON & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&A Partners, a leading human resources and technology services platform, announced today that TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, has partnered with the G&A management team and employees to invest in G&A Partners. TPG is investing in the business through TPG Capital, its U.S. and European private equity platform.

G&A Partners, a professional employment organization (PEO), supports more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide through a full suite of technology-enabled human resources services. The company leverages its deep history and experience in human resources to customize offerings according to customers’ needs, with comprehensive capabilities across HR management software, payroll administration, health insurance and benefits, risk management and compliance, and outsourced accounting.

“For more than 25 years, we have served as a trusted partner to growing organizations in supporting the unique needs of their people, allowing them to reduce costs while retaining and competing for the best talent,” said John W. Allen, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of G&A Partners. “TPG’s long history of investing behind industry-leading technology-enabled services companies makes them an ideal partner for G&A as we look to expand the capabilities and services we provide our customers.”

“As companies contend with increasingly complex regulatory environments, the importance of the employee experience remains paramount,” said Peter Munzig, Partner at TPG. “For nearly three decades, G&A has demonstrated a track record of growth and helping solve their customers’ most complex human capital needs. We are thrilled to partner with the G&A team in the company’s next phase of growth.”

“G&A is a leader in the PEO space that provides organizations with high-quality, comprehensive services at scale as they navigate and look to streamline key HR processes. We are excited to support the company in the years ahead,” added Alex Minasian, Principal at TPG.

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to G&A, and Dentons served as legal counsel to the company. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to TPG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for almost 30 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits, and payroll, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices located throughout the U.S.

About TPG

TPG (Nasdaq: TPG) is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $212 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.