Fisker Files Form 8-K With SEC Reporting New Agreements With Investor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) today filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding amendments with its 2025 convertible notes investor.

Among other matters set forth in the filing, Fisker and the investor agreed that upon a definitive agreement with a strategic OEM partner, any liens on intellectual property would be released, further enabling the company to pursue strategic collaborations. Additionally, the amended agreement waives all financial covenants with respect restricted cash used for operations.

As of January 19, 2024, Fisker’s outstanding debt under its 2025 convertible notes has been reduced by $185.5 million to $324.5 million from an aggregate originally issued amount of $510.0 million. This reduction reflects the conversion of a portion of 2025 notes to equity by the investor.

“I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with one of our investors that will provide increased flexibility and better position us to execute on potential strategic business deals,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

