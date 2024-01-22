Wealth.com Partners With Farther, Integrating Estate Planning Solutions for High-Net-Worth Clients

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate planning platform, today announced Farther, the nation’s leading technology-centric wealth management firm has made wealth.com available to all advisors and their clients as its go-to estate planning solution. Farther’s experienced advisors and data-driven wealth management platform have set a new standard in financial planning, putting high-net-worth (HNW) clients’ money to work for them, their families and their futures. This commitment extends to the incorporation of wealth.com’s estate planning platform, reinforcing Farther’s dedication to providing a truly comprehensive approach to managing significant wealth.

Caring.com’s 2023 Wills and Estate Planning Study revealed an alarming statistic: 54 percent of the wealthiest and most highly educated Americans lack an estate plan, often due to procrastination. In response to this challenge faced by the firm’s advisors and their HNW clients, Farther pursued a partnership with a modern estate planning solution that was built to serve growing firms. By onboarding with wealth.com, Farther’s advisors gain access to an end-to-end platform that is replete with frictionless onboarding, intuitive plan creation, clean visualizations and proactive insights.

“ Just as retirement planning has become part of the financial planning process, we aspire to establish the same for estate planning,” said Taylor Matthews, CEO and co-founder of Farther. “ After an exhaustive search, we have concluded that wealth.com’s robust and intuitive solution will serve as the catalyst that encourages our clients to take that step in securing their financial legacy.”

Wealth.com was founded to make access to high-end estate planning more attainable at scale through a combination of best-in-class legal expertise and cutting-edge technology. The platform’s user-friendly and intuitive design makes it accessible to advisors and their clients, regardless of their technological proficiency. Furthermore, Farther clients have the option to seek guidance from a member of wealth.com’s success team or connect with an attorney from the platform’s reputable partner network.

“ The Farther team works tirelessly to ensure their clients are prepared for the present, the future, and the next generation,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer at wealth.com. “ At wealth.com, we believe estate planning isn't just about the future but also your financial planning today. Now, every single Farther advisor can level up their client relationships by offering, supporting and guiding their estate plans. Enabling even better advisor and client relationships is exactly what we set out to achieve.”

Wealth.com’s modern platform helps advisors address every step of their clients’ estate planning journeys, while providing full coverage across all U.S. jurisdictions. To learn more, please email sales@wealth.com.

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform. The collaborative digital ecosystem empowers financial advisors to provide a modern, comprehensive and sophisticated estate planning solution to their clients. Wealth.com is optimized for, and available in, all 50 U.S. states and D.C.

Farther is the leading technology-centric wealth management firm – combining expert advisors with cutting-edge technology to deliver an efficient, comprehensive, and elite client experience. Founded in 2019 and backed by top-tier venture capital firms, Farther caters to high-net-worth professionals who need a more holistic approach to managing their money.