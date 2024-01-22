FOXO Technologies Formalizes License Agreement with KR8.ai to Power New Epigenetic Wellness Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today announced it has formalized its collaboration with KR8.ai Inc. (“KR8”) and secured the exclusive license to KR8’s AI-based software to support the development and commercial launch of its new health and wellness offering - the VITHAR™ AI Health Coach. As previously announced, the Company is in the process of launching its new subscription-based, direct-to-consumer product offering that is designed to provide personalized health and wellness recommendations, by combining: (i) FOXO’s machine learning models to analyze epigenetic biomarkers; (ii) the Company’s expertise and algorithms correlating epigenetic analysis with health outcomes; and (iii) published, peer-reviewed, clinical data and other verified, third-party health resources.

Mark White, Interim CEO of FOXO Technologies, stated, “Formalization of this agreement is an important milestone as we advance our new direct-to-consumer offering. By leveraging our epigenetic data, genetic insight and growing patent estate, with KR8’s AI-driven analytic software and proprietary algorithms, we aim to provide the most robust direct-to-consumer health and wellness app in the industry. We believe this offering will provide consumers with unparalleled insight, including a comprehensive risk analysis and actionable health insights to understand their biological age, as well as optimize and better manage their health. Our goal is to quickly and cost-effectively capture a meaningful share of the Health and Fitness App Market size, which was valued at $8.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $35.7 billion by 2030 (Verified Market Research) through an offering that goes way beyond traditional health apps, coupled with a cost-effective go-to-market strategy. The new app will simply require users to send a saliva or blood sample, and the technology will then combine this information with user health stats, as well as peer-reviewed clinical studies and other verified health resources to provide customized AI-driven health recommendations. Since initially announcing the collaboration, we have made tremendous progress and are well ahead of schedule with our planned commercial launch. We could not be more excited about the outlook for VITHAR™ and look forward to providing further updates.”

About KR8.ai

KR8.ai harnesses the power of AI-driven analytics to optimize social media accounts’ current performance against their full potential. Their premier mobile application, aptly named 'the KR8 Coach', provides a comprehensive evaluation of an account’s current performance against their full potential. Based on this analysis, it then offers intelligent, AI-derived suggestions to amplify the reach and effectiveness of their posts. Beyond this, KR8 AI's innovative solutions are adaptable and can seamlessly be integrated into third-party, direct-to-consumer applications. This adaptability not only streamlines processes but also results in more economically efficient technology implementations.

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO, a technology platform company, is a leader in epigenetic biomarker discovery and commercialization focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve multiple industries. FOXO's epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.

