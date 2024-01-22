BREAKFAST Unveils “The Pearl”: The World’s Largest Kinetic Art Sculpture on Icon of the Seas.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BREAKFAST, a Brooklyn-based new media artist, introduced their latest kinetic art sculpture on Royal Caribbean's new ship, Icon of the Seas. Titled "The Pearl," this piece is recognized as the largest kinetic art sculpture in the world, showcasing an unprecedented fusion of art and technology.

Spanning over 14 meters and with a diameter of 15.3 meters, The Pearl is composed of nearly 3,000 computer-driven kinetic tiles. This awe-inspiring work stands out not only for its sheer size but also for its ability to capture the essence of the ocean. The sculpture beautifully simulates various natural phenomena such as rolling waves, gentle breezes, shooting stars, and the dynamic ocean surface. Drawing its inspiration from the sea, the tiles are arranged in a Fibonacci sequence, echoing patterns found in marine life.

What sets the artwork apart is its utilization of data from nature. The sculpture's movements are influenced by real-time tidal and wind data from the Caribbean. By pulling this data from the web, it allows the piece to continuously transform, reflecting the current environmental conditions in an ever-evolving display of calmness or intensity.

The journey to bring The Pearl to life spanned over four years by BREAKFAST. This period was marked by innovative conceptualization, design, and custom fabrication of each part, underscoring the artist and their studio's commitment to craftsmanship and detailed execution.

As the world's largest kinetic art sculpture, it is a landmark achievement for BREAKFAST and a significant addition to the world of contemporary art.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

BREAKFAST is a globally acclaimed new media artist renowned for crafting some of the world's most cutting-edge kinetic artworks. His creations grace high-profile art collections, ranging from eminent art collectors and celebrities to collections by prestigious institutions like Harvard and Rockefeller Center.

Last month, BREAKFAST also unveiled the 40 ft. long kinetic sculpture, Oceans, commissioned and located at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and was the featured artist at Art Miami during Miami Art Week. BREAKFAST will be unveiling several new works in the coming months, including being an official artist at the Venice Biennale in April.

MEDIA

All media credits should be given to BREAKFAST.

YouTube Video (preferred for website embeds): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaG9N4WEKHM

Photos for online use: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y7tisdiyi0fgel1p2z27i/h

Video Source Files for Social: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8vny0dil6z0j8nfg65ptv/h

Photos for print use: Available upon request

ARTIST LINKS

Website: https://breakfaststudio.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/breakfaststudio/