True Religion Announces New Footwear Licensing Agreement with Orly Corporation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, today announced a new footwear licensing agreement with Orly Corporation. True Religion’s footwear collection for men, women, and kids will launch in Fall 2024.

“As we continue to broaden our lifestyle portfolio, we’re pleased to enter into a new footwear partnership,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “Orly, our new licensee, takes a customer-first approach to everything they do, which is in alignment with how we run our business. We look forward to being able to provide full head-to-toe looks to our consumers thanks to this unique category extension for the brand.”

Orly Corporation is a leading New York-based wholesale distribution company specializing in multiple categories such as Footwear, Socks, and Housewares across North American markets, including Canada, Puerto Rico, and the UK. Orly offers unparalleled sourcing capabilities, with two dedicated sourcing offices in China as well as a full in-house design and sales team in New York City.

"Partnering with True Religion marks a thrilling new chapter for us at Orly Corporation," said Ruby Antebi, Head of Strategy and Business Development. "True Religion's iconic style merges seamlessly with our vision of innovation in footwear for men, women, and kids. This collaboration isn't just about creating products; it's about redefining what's possible in fashion, making elite style accessible to all."

Prices range from $55 - $200. The collection will be sold through True Religion’s own stores and website as well as at major retailers in both the U.S. and Canada.

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

About Orly Corporation

Based in the fashion hub of New York City, Orly Corporation stands at the forefront of fashion innovation, reshaping trends and accessibility. With a mission to democratize high fashion, the company’s portfolio boasts over 20 iconic brands, including Skechers, Nine West, French Connection, Lucky Brand Jeans, and True Religion. Our strength lies in our vertical integration. From design to delivery, we control every step, ensuring unparalleled quality and flexibility. Our logistical prowess allows us to adapt swiftly, providing customized solutions for retail partners, from Direct Import to drop-ship fulfillment. At Orly, culture is king. We blend corporate efficiency with the warmth of a family business, fostering a dynamic, empowering environment. Here, creativity isn't just encouraged; it's the norm.