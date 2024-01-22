Checkmarx Announces New Integrations with ServiceNow

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkmarx, the leader in enterprise cloud-native application security, today announces new integrations designed to speed application security operations within ServiceNow DevOps. Both the cloud-native Checkmarx One AppSec platform and Checkmarx SAST plugins are immediately available in the ServiceNow Store and effectively streamline application security for developers within the DevOps toolchain, significantly reducing the risk of delivering cloud-native enterprise applications.

“Checkmarx is committed to simplifying and streamlining effective application security for today’s developers whose time-to-delivery deadlines seem tighter every quarter,” said Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx. “These Checkmarx integrations with ServiceNow DevOps can not only dramatically mitigate the risk inherent in cloud-native enterprise applications, but also empower developers and build trust between them and their security teams. Ease of use and more secure applications lead to greater success for the modern enterprise.”

The Checkmarx One and Checkmarx SAST Plugins for ServiceNow DevOps will enable users with the DevOps Change Velocity license to:

View integration of Checkmarx scans within the ServiceNow DevOps toolchain

Associate ServiceNow DevOps orchestration tools such as Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions or Jenkins directly to Checkmarx scans to be run on the pipelines

View security scan results run during the DevOps pipeline within the ServiceNow pipeline execution report

Automate approval based on Checkmarx security scan results by enabling the change acceleration feature of DevOps Change Velocity, change-approval flows and policies

For more information about Checkmarx One integration with ServiceNow DevOps, please visit this page. To learn more about the Checkmarx SAST integration with ServiceNow DevOps, visit this page.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is trusted by enterprises worldwide to secure their application development from code to cloud. Our consolidated platform and services balance the dynamic needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers and CISOs. At Checkmarx, we believe it’s not just about finding risk, but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders.

We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

