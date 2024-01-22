Leonid Capital Partners Adds to National Security Portfolio with Strategic Investment in EMPEQ

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonid Capital Partners, a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for US Defense contractors, today announced a strategic investment in EMPEQ, a groundbreaking technology company tackling critical National Security challenges through advanced materials analysis. The facility is tailored to EMPEQ's Air Force Direct to Phase 2 SBIR contract, underscoring Leonid's dedication to supporting ventures safeguarding America's defense infrastructure.

EMPEQ stands at the forefront of using computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify military parts and detect defective components. Their innovative software platform leverages cutting-edge technology to identify electronic components with unparalleled accuracy and speed. By partnering with Leonid, EMPEQ gains the financial agility needed to accelerate their crucial mission. Leonid's debt structure, based on the overall value of EMPEQ's Air Force contracts, provides flexible, non-dilutive capital while minimizing upfront costs.

“As a U.S. Marine, I know we put our warfighters in dangerous and compromising positions. To me, ensuring the quality of parts and components within military equipment is really about protecting my sisters and brothers in uniform,” said Herbert Dwyer, CEO and Co-Founder of EMPEQ. “Leonid recognizes the urgency of our mission and has provided us with the financial resources we need to enhance our ability to protect our troops and ensure the integrity of our military equipment.”

“EMPEQ’s work goes beyond safeguarding individual missions; it strengthens the very foundation of our national defense,” said James Parker, Managing Partner at Leonid Capital Partners. “Their innovative technology represents a paradigm shift in quality control regarding National Security supply chain, and we are proud to support their mission through our unique investment strategy.”

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonid Capital Partners (leonidfinance.io) is a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for government contractors. The firm offers a variety of flexible financing options, including term loans, lines of credit, working capital and venture debt, all tailored to the unique needs of government contractors. https://leonidfinance.io

About EMPEQ

EMPEQ is an artificial intelligence technology company developing cutting-edge equipment and part identification and analysis solutions for critical national Hardware Supply Chain Security and energy applications. Their AI-powered platform enables rapid and accurate identification of equipment and parts, ensuring the integrity and reliability of military and critical infrastructure hardware. https://empeq.co/