AmTrust Named Lead Title Insurer for SunZia Wind & Transmission

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmTrust Title, a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., is proud to be the lead title insurance company for the SunZia Wind and Transmission project (“SunZia”). SunZia is under construction in the Southwest United States by its owner Pattern Energy Group LP, a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure.

SunZia is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in the history of the United States. Once completed, SunZia will include 900 wind turbines with the transmission line spanning 550 miles between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona. The project will ultimately produce 3,500 MW of new renewable generation supplying three million customers with clean power annually and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Pattern Energy Closes $11 Billion Financing of Largest Clean Energy Infrastructure Project in U.S. History | Business Wire

“We are proud to be the lead title company for SunZia. This critical project will traverse public and private land across a total of 14 counties in two different states,” said Lou Canaras, Senior Vice President of AmTrust Title, Energy Division. “We’re privileged and honored to help launch the largest clean energy infrastructure project in the United States and are excited to see the project breaking ground to generate clean energy to serve numerous Western states in the not-so-distant future.”

About AmTrust Title Insurance Company

AmTrust Title is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., an insurance holding company headquartered in New York, which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. AmTrust Title is headquartered and domiciled in New York, NY, and is licensed in 48 states and several jurisdictions internationally. AmTrust Title utilizes advanced technology, supported by the financial strength of AmTrust Financial, to support real estate clients of all sizes. For more information about AmTrust Title, visit www.amtrusttitlegroup.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.