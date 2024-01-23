AvionTEq Enters into a Multi-Year Exclusive Agreement with Flight Data Systems for HHMPI and Flight Data Readouts

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AvionTEq, a leading global provider of high-quality aviation test equipment and tooling solutions, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year exclusive contract with Flight Data Systems (FDS) for supply of HHMPI (Handheld Multi-Purpose Interface) units and flight data readout services.

Flight Data Systems (FDS) stands as a premier provider of readout reports, catering to MRO facilities, commercial airlines, and defense organizations on a global scale. FDS offers a variety of comprehensive FDR, CVR, and DLR readout analysis reports, serving a diverse clientele comprising over 300 customers worldwide. With 440+ databases covering fixed-wing and rotorcraft airframes, FDS offers an extensive range of options. The company possesses the capability to craft databases in-house, ensuring tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients.

“This contract, valued in the millions (USD), shows a significant commitment to Flight Data Systems, the HHMPI, and our Readouts Services,” mentions Shane LaPlante, VP of Sales and Marketing at Flight Data Systems. “We are looking forward to continuing to build upon our solid partnership with AvionTEq to provide services and products that ensure their customers' operations are efficient, mission-ready, and safe.”

“I and our entire team look forward to working with AvionTEq for the years to come,” says Scott Warner, Director of Business Development from Flight Data Systems.

Operating as an FAA certified repair station (CRS # 5AXR435B) for the past two decades, AvionTEq has acquired a profound understanding of its clients' needs. The robustness of AvionTEq's quality system not only meets but consistently exceeds clients’ most stringent requirements, reflecting their commitment to delivering exceptional service and reliability. AvionTEq continues to solidify its position as the go-to source for avionics tooling and testing equipment, along with comprehensive support services, for aircraft maintenance facilities, operators, and manufacturers.

“We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Flight Data Systems,” mentions Fred Bostani, President, AvionTEq. “This agreement will help us deliver the same high-quality services and solutions our customers and partners have come to expect of AvionTEq.”

About AvionTEq

AvionTEq offers a wide selection of both new and refurbished bench and ramp testers for purchase, lease or rental. The company's commitment goes beyond providing equipment - they assist their clients with calibration and repair services. Excitingly, the company now offers readout services for Flight Data Recorders (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR), and Data Link Recorders (DLR), ensuring comprehensive support for your aviation needs. For additional details, visit www.avionteq.com or contact them at sales@avionteq.net.

About Flight Data Systems

Flight Data Systems specializes in comprehensive flight data solutions tailored to the unique needs of the business jet, commercial airline, and military segments. With a global footprint, FDS is dedicated to delivering end-to-end solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and performance of aircraft across diverse aviation sectors. For further details, please visit https://www.flightdatasystems.com/.