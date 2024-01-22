Trellix and One Source Deliver Industry-Leading Managed Detection and Response Security Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced an expanded strategic partnership with One Source, a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and technology delivery partner. Customers benefit from a Fortune 500 SOC capability built on the Trellix XDR Platform with AI-guided intelligence, enabling faster detection, investigation, and remediation.

Over half of global CISOs have managed multiple major cyber incidents in the last five years resulting in data loss and significant stress to their Security Operations teams. The Trellix and One Source partnership delivers a tailored security approach to protect customers against sophisticated attacks, helping to address the 4-million-person cyber talent gap by providing increased security capabilities without excessive infrastructure and talent investment.

“The partnership aligns with Trellix’s ongoing commitment to secure organizations from advanced cyber threats,” says Sean Morton, SVP of Professional Services at Trellix. “Leveraging One Source’s MDR capabilities and expanded footprint, we enable more businesses to build cyber resilience, with continued innovation in our combined products and solution offerings to stay ahead of bad actors.”

One Source has multiple SOCs leveraging Trellix’s technology, staffed by the industry’s top experts to provide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities. Their team implements a proactive cyber strategy for customers specific to industry, technology environment, and vulnerabilities, built on the Trellix XDR Platform with 24x7 monitoring. The partnership and combined expertise benefits customers with enhanced services like managed threat detection and response, incident response, security operations and analytics, threat intelligence, threat hunting and forensics, and training and enablement.

“The Trellix and One Source partnership is extremely powerful; the former offers an incredible set of security solutions, and the latter excels at personalized deployment and execution,” said Paul Moline, Chief Information Officer, Lindsay Automotive Group. “I never anticipated we could protect our environment with the same security solutions used by government agencies and Fortune 50 companies: I can now sleep at night.”

The Trellix XDR Platform’s open architecture and broad set of native security controls across endpoint, email, network, cloud, and data security integrates with over 500 third-party tools to create multi-vector, multi-vendor event correlation and context to speed up investigations. The Trellix Advanced Research Center provides an additional layer of protection by continuously informing the platform with information from millions of global sensors on the latest threat vectors, tactics, and recommendations. One Source experts apply these insights to stay ahead of the constantly evolving threat landscape.

“The collaboration with Trellix is a game-changer in reshaping the cybersecurity landscape,” says Eric Gressel, Executive Vice President of Sales, One Source. “Thanks to our partnership, we have access to the highest level of cyber intelligence to fend off newly-revealed hackers and their means of attack, enabling our customers with the most comprehensive offering of enhanced Managed Security Services to protect their businesses.”

One Source has a proven track record supporting global businesses spanning retail, restaurant, automotive, healthcare, financial, and manufacturing industries. Trellix customers can rely on One Source's leading Managed Security Services to optimize technology expenses while enhancing telecom connectivity, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity strategies.

Read the Trellix/One Source Solution Brief to learn more about this robust offering.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

About One Source

One Source helps businesses simplify a complex technology world. One Source is the leading provider of Technology and Managed Security Services for enterprises. Today, One Source manages more than 2,500 customers, 45,000 business locations, and over one million assets throughout North America. In addition to Managed Security Services, One Source provides Managed Technology Expense Management, 24 / 7 local helpdesk, procures and provisions telecom & IT solutions, and manages customer service requests. One Source frequently generates triple-digit ROI for customers through contract negotiation, portfolio optimization, and ongoing expense management. In addition, One Source leverages partnerships with industry leaders, including Trellix to bring Fortune 500 security solutions and fully managed services to the mid-market. One Source's approach empowers businesses to focus on customers and revenue-generating activities. Learn more at https://www.onesource.net/.