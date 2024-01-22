Insigneo Welcomes Aventura Private Wealth, and its Founder Shmuel Maya

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo, a leading international wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Aventura Private Wealth LLC, and its founder Shmuel Maya, to their platform of global financial advisors.

Leveraging the sophisticated capabilities of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions for domestic clients, Shmuel Maya and his team at Aventura Private Wealth, which includes Ahmed Roshdy and Andrea Bruno, both formerly of JPMorgan Chase, bring over 20 years of combined experience in private wealth management to their new venture. They collectively managed over $430 million at their previous firm. The new firm will draw on extensive experience in global financial markets and cater to high-net-worth individuals.

"At Aventura Private Wealth, our clients’ financial journey is our priority. We are committed to guiding them through every market twist with expertise and assurance," stated Shmuel Maya, owner of Aventura Private Wealth. Maya affirmed, "Our decision to transition aligns with the evolving needs of our valued clients. The launch of Aventura Private Wealth empowers us to seamlessly serve our client base. Our clientele spans a broad spectrum, encompassing business owners, individuals in the hotel industry, and multi-generational family wealth offices, for which we recognize the unique aspirations and objectives of such diverse groups. With this move, we unlock a realm of possibilities for our clients. The horizon is very bright, not just for our team but, most importantly, for our clients.”

Insigneo and Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions have signed a custody agreement to support the domestic clients of Aventura Private Wealth. Clients of Aventura Private Wealth will have access to Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions’ institutional-grade investment capabilities, portfolio analytics, lending solutions, intellectual capital and research. Shmuel and his team will focus on providing wealth management solutions to individuals, families, endowments, and retirement plans. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the growth and expansion opportunities in the Florida and Southeast markets.

Jose Salazar, Market Head for Miami at Insigneo, expressed excitement about Shmuel's addition to their wealth management platform stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Shmuel and Aventura Private Wealth to our team. Their experience and proven success in the industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our business model in key markets across the US."

Prior to Aventura Private Wealth, Shmuel worked at JP Morgan Chase for twelve years. He attended Northeastern University in Boston, with a focus in finance and political science. A native of South Florida, Shmuel lives in Aventura with his wife and three young children. He enjoys playing pickleball and participating in Miami’s vibrant art community.

About Insigneo:

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class independent wealth management platform. With over $24B in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 440 investment professionals serving over 30,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.