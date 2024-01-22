PREMIERE Group, One of the Nation’s Largest and Fastest Growing Mega Teams, Joins The Real Brokerage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that the PREMIERE Group, one of the nation’s largest and most successful mega teams, has joined the company. Founded as a new kind of brokerage by successful entrepreneur and technologist David Keener and ranked as the No.1 mega team in the U.S. at one of the nation’s largest brokerage firms based on closed transactions in 2023, PREMIERE brings nearly $650 million in sales across 20 states since its founding in 2017.

Acting as a brokerage within a brokerage, PREMIERE has set itself apart among other large teams by investing 100% of its profits back into its agents and offering a cloud-based model with a state-of-the-art technology platform, low splits, revenue sharing and expansive marketing and operations resources. To encourage a sense of community without brick and mortar offices, PREMIERE has team leaders in each of the markets in which it operates.

“Dave’s decision to bring PREMIERE to Real is a monumental testament to the Real model and what our company offers top teams,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “In less than three years, Dave and his team have grown PREMIERE from less than two dozen agents to more than 200. His vision of building a tech-first, agent-centric brokerage aligns with our mission at Real. I’m thrilled to welcome Dave and the entire PREMIERE team to Real and to be able to provide a platform that helps them achieve their national expansion goals in a manner that supports their culture and dedication to serving clients.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., PREMIERE holds the distinction of being named to the prestigious 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry's The Thousand list, ranking in the top 0.5% of the more than 1.5 million Realtors® nationwide. In 2023, PREMIERE closed 1,315 home sales valued at more than $303 million and ranked as the top mega team at one of the nation’s largest brokerage firms.

A successful investor, entrepreneur and founder of technology companies that have sold for a combined value of over $240 million, Keener founded the PREMIERE Group in 2017 with a belief that agents and their clients were underserved from a technology standpoint.

“PREMIERE was built to be a different kind of brokerage team, so this was not a move we entered lightly. It was important to us to be able to maintain the values that differentiate PREMIERE,” Keener said. “After looking at a lot of models, Real is the only brokerage ideally set up for teams – it’s not only got a strong agent-centric culture that offers wealth-building opportunities, the Real platform is designed to ensure agents provide a great experience for clients.”

Since making the decision to expand beyond North Carolina in 2021, PREMIERE has grown from 20 agents to more than 250 agents in 38 markets across 20 states by offering an agent-centric model that includes financial incentives as well as an operational platform and culture not typically found in cloud-based companies. The team’s coverage area spans the entire East Coast, south to Texas and as far west as California. PREMIERE’s goal is to be in all 50 states by the end of 2025.

