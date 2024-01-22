FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) a leading global index provider with over USD 31 billion in licensed assets tracking its benchmarks, announces a significant strategic investment in CCData, the FCA-authorized benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data and index solutions. This investment highlights MarketVector's commitment to advancing innovative digital asset indexing solutions by partnering with key players in the digital asset ecosystem.

In 2017, MarketVector joined forces with CCData to introduce a groundbreaking family of digital asset indexes. Leveraging CCData's market-leading data solutions and trusted exchange benchmark methodology, the collaboration marked a significant leap in providing accurate and reliable digital asset benchmarks.

“We’re eager to continue to grow and evolve our existing relationship with CCData,” stated Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. “As we accelerate our innovation and continue to grow our crypto index and data capabilities together with CCData, we’re able to create relevant, reliable, and regulatory-compliant solutions for our clients. As the digital asset sector experiences a phase of substantial adoption and growth, MarketVector remains committed to providing trusted and market-leading data solutions that mirror the gold standard of traditional finance,” he added.

MarketVector’s latest investment follows a year of significant milestones for the digital asset sector, highlighted by numerous regulatory advancements, substantial institutional inflows, and a surge in spot Bitcoin ETF applications, including the approval of a first-of-its-kind ETF that provides exposure to spot Bitcoin by VanEck. The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (CBOEBZX Ticker: HODL) licenses MarketVectorTM Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (BBR) based on data sourced from CCData.

“With influential institutions actively entering the digital asset sector, the demand for robust data and indexing solutions that mirror the gold standard of traditional finance is paramount. MarketVector’s investment in CCData stands testament not only to the achievements and growth we have made in this area since launching in 2014 but also to the strides taken by the digital asset industry over the last years. With the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now approved, the digital asset sector is poised for a powerful phase of adoption, in which trusted market-leading data solutions will play a crucial role in steering its growth,” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData.

MarketVector and CCData look forward to expanding opportunities for crypto market participants to accurately track their activities, provide data solutions, and be trusted partners in offering the underlying indexes for innovative investment products.

About MarketVector Indexes - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 31 billion in assets under management.

About CCData - https://ccdata.io

CCData is an FCA-authorized benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional-grade digital asset data and settlement indices. By aggregating and analyzing tick data from globally recognized exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CCData provides a comprehensive and granular overview of the market across trade, derivatives, order book, historical, social, and blockchain data.

About VanEck – www.VanEck.com

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends likely to create impactful investment opportunities since its founding in 1955. As one of the first US asset managers to offer investors access to international markets, setting the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends that subsequently shaped the investment industry – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, ETFs in 2006 and Digital Assets in 2017.

Today VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes, with more than USD 88 billion in assets under management, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification.