H2O.ai Launches GenAI World in Atlanta to Bring Education and Awareness of Responsible AI and Guardrails for Safety, Fairness and Privacy for Generative AI in Banking

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the open source leader in Generative AI and machine learning, continues its world tour of bringing GenAI Training Days to major cities around the world to further democratize GenAI. The event will be held on January 23, 2023 at the AMA Conference Center in Atlanta and has attracted 100+ executives and business leaders in model risk management at banks and financial institutions and is currently sold out.

Event highlights and speakers include:

Fireside chat with top US Regulators. Join David Palmer, Neil Desai, and Loren Bushkar as they explore the ethical, practical, and regulatory aspects of AI throughout the finance sector and more. Moderated by Dr. Agus Sudjianto of Wells Fargo.

Fireside chat with Andy Markus, chief data officer at AT&T, and Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai, on AI innovation in telecommunications and regulated industries.

Risk management panel with fintech experts from PNC, Ally, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Join Brad Curell, Jacob Kosoff, and Tarun Joshi in a discussion, led by Elizabeth Mays, Ph.D., on the evolution of generative AI and model risk management in fintech.

Dr. Doug Hague, Executive Director, School of Data Science at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, on What Responsible AI Means for Financial Services and Beyond.

Exploring safety, responsibility and security in large language models in the field of research with Srijan Kumar, Assistant Professor of School of Computational Science and Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology; Tianming Liu, Research Professor of Computer Science School of Computing, University of Georgia; and Vijay Nair, Head, Advanced Technologies for Modeling, Wells Fargo; D. A. Darling Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan.

Panel discussion with H2O.ai Makers on Navigating Risk and Responsibility in Machine Learning and Gen AI: Validation Strategies, Real-World Applications, and Governance Frameworks with Megan Kurka, Michelle Tanco, Kim Montgomery and Sheree Zhang.

Generative AI Masterclass. Join H2O.ai Makers to learn about Responsible AI and Guardrails for Safety, Fairness, and Privacy in Generative AI for banking.



This training session is designed to educate banking executives in charge of Model Risk Management on the importance of responsible AI practices and the implementation of guardrails for safety, fairness, and privacy in AI-driven decision making.



Participants will learn about the potential risks associated with AI models, such as bias, toxicity, and accuracy issues, and how to mitigate these risks through the use of guardrails and other risk management strategies.



The session will also cover topics such as privacy preservation, transparency, and explainability, and provide practical guidance on how to integrate these considerations into their AI development and deployment processes.

Registration for H2O GenAI World Atlanta is at capacity. Please visit H2O.ai YouTube or Slideshare for on-demand content from past events and talks.

In the last year, sold-out H2O World events have been held in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco and attended by thousands representing over 30 countries and every industry.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.