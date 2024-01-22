Mobix Labs Begins Delivery of Guidance System Components for Use in the U.S. Army’s Javelin Missile System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity technologies for 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, and defense industries, today announced it has begun delivering guidance system parts that will be used in the U.S. Army’s Javelin Missile System. Financial details were not disclosed.

The U.S. Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture a contract for the delivery of an indefinite quantity of these guided munitions through 2026. The popularity of the Javelin weapon system has risen due to the increased demand for its proven capabilities to deter and defend against threats worldwide and protect the United States and its allies. According to a press release issued by Lockheed Martin on August 31, 2023, “Javelin’s success on the battlefield continues to prove its international appeal as a combat-proven precision weapon system,” said Charles Michaels, the Javelin international senior program manager. “Its fire-and-forget capability has made the system a key deterrent for both our domestic services and our international allies.”

The Company is excited to be developing and delivering parts in connection with the Javelin Missile System and believes that this is another design win in the defense industry that is aligned with its overall M&A growth strategy. The Company will continue to pursue access to additional marketplaces, including the high-reliability (HiRel) and aerospace industries.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions that are designed to cater to a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, automotive, consumer electronics, e-mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and defense. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors, as well as hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver guidance system parts in connection with the U.S. Army’s Javelin Missile program. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.