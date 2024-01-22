AECOM® joint venture to support delivery of the Kensico – Eastview Connection project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM® (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP) has selected an AECOM joint venture to provide inspection services for the Kensico – Eastview Connection project. In this role, the joint venture will oversee the delivery of the Kensico Third Conveyance Tunnel, which will supply water from the Kensico Reservoir to the Catskill-Delaware Ultra Violet (CDUV) Disinfection Facility in Eastview, New York.

Designed to carry 2.6 billion gallons of water per day, this new, third conveyance tunnel will provide an increased water flow into the CDUV before it is delivered to New York City residents. Once completed, the tunnel will provide redundancy and flexibility to the city’s water supply system, allowing for more efficient movement of water and ensuring that the city has a reliable backup in the event of a disruption to its existing supply routes.

“We’re proud to extend our decades-long relationship with New York City, serving as a trusted partner as the city plans increasingly ambitious critical infrastructure projects,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Our leading expertise in the water sector, bolstered by our local success and global capabilities, positions us to help ensure this major urban water system — one of the world’s largest — continues to deliver clean, safe, and reliable drinking water for all New Yorkers.”

The joint venture will supervise three concurrent teams to complete the project. The first team will oversee the delivery of the 2-mile-deep tunnel. The second team will focus on the build out of new facilities and connection to the tunnels from new and the existing CDUV facility in Eastview. The third team will stabilize the shoreline during delivery and provide wetlands mitigation adjacent to the Kensico Reservoir. When completed, this third conveyance tunnel will allow the capacity of the Kensico Reservoir to grow and maintain levels as work is underway on a separate reservoir in Hillview.

“This large, multifaceted project will not only revitalize key infrastructure, but will also bring important environmental benefits to one of New York City’s largest water sources and its surroundings,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East and Latin America region. “Our history of similar successful water projects of this scale in New York coupled with the industry-leading experts of this joint venture team will benefit the NYCDEP, the state of New York, and the communities within New York City.”

The project is part of a larger effort by the NYCDEP to upgrade and modernize the city’s aging water supply infrastructure. With the connection to the Eastview UV Facility through an additional hydraulic link, the New York City water supply system will be better protected should the Delaware Aqueduct become unavailable.

