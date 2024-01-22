Advisor with $110 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise Financial for Independence and Personalized Support

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial advisor Bill Peacock, MBA recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial in San Angelo, Texas with more than $110 million in client assets.

Peacock wanted to join a firm that offers an elevated level of service for advisors. “Ameriprise offers the best of both worlds – the opportunity to operate independently, while receiving a level of personalized service that we were previously missing,” said Peacock.

When searching for a new firm, Peacock spoke to several broker-dealers before reaching out to Ameriprise. “As soon as I learned about the supported independence model the firm offers, I was hooked,” said Peacock. “I wish I would have met with Ameriprise sooner.”

Peacock has also been impressed with the firm’s investment in integrated technology and digital capabilities, which he says are, “head and shoulders above the competition.”

Just a few months into his transition, Peacock has transitioned more than 95% of his book of business. “I’m thankful for the firm’s expertise and dedicated transition team for helping us get off to a strong start,” said Peacock. “It’s exciting to be with a firm that truly supports me and is invested in my success. I look forward to the partnership with Ameriprise for years to come.”

Peacock is joined by Misty Wells, Administrative Office Manager and Caleb Peacock, Administrative Assistant. The team is supported locally by Ameriprise Regional Vice President Tres Rouquette.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with 340 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2022 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

