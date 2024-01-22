allAlberta.com Targets Western Business News Audience

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halifax-based publisher All Business Online News Group is expanding into Alberta to deliver its exclusive brand of journalism to the province's dynamic business community.

AllAlberta follows the subscription model successfully established in Atlantic Canada in 2001 by Halifax news veteran David Bentley and his daughter, Caroline Wood.

The company, founded as allNovaScotia, ventured into the Prairies in 2021 with the launch of allSaskatchewan, which now employs five full-time journalists at its newsrooms in Saskatoon and Regina. Its daily report has quickly become essential reading for Saskatchewan decision-makers.

More than 40 journalists at sister titles including allNovaScotia, allNewfoundlandLabrador and allNewBrunswick are the primary source of must-have business intelligence for over 18,000 paid subscribers across the country.

Editor Geoff Bird, a company veteran, has relocated to Calgary from Halifax for the launch of allAlberta, to lead a growing team of seasoned reporters.

Dylan Short and Jason Herring, journalists formerly with the Calgary Herald who have been reporting for allSaskatchewan for roughly a year, are based in allAlberta's downtown Calgary newsroom.

Kieran Leavitt, formerly of the Toronto Star, is based in Edmonton.

"Many stories of the triumphs and challenges for Alberta entrepreneurs aren't getting told. We're excited to shine our light on Alberta," Bird said.

"Even though the focus, as always, is local business news, we think Alberta stories will be of value to our subscribers across the country. Businesses cross provincial borders, and decisions made in Calgary can reverberate in Corner Brook."

All Business Online News Group Ltd. counts most of its journalists as shareholders. It's controlled by the Bentley-Wood family, including third-generation publisher Ben Wood.

"It's the support of our loyal subscribers across the country that is making this expansion possible during these tough times for Canadian journalism," Bentley said.

The company launched allNewfoundlandLabrador in 2016, allNewBrunswick in 2020 and allSaskatchewan in 2021.

Publishing five days a week, allAlberta is available to new licensed subscribers at an introductory rate of $15 per four-week billing cycle, after which the regular rate enables up to three subscribers to sign in for $39 per cycle.

Existing subscribers of our other titles get ongoing access to allAlberta for no additional charge by updating to the newest version of our app, and online.